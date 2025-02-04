United States President Donald Trump's newly formed administration will be taking steps to defund the education department as Elon Musk, trusted with reducing the size of the federal government, pushes for initiatives to end “wasteful” spending.

A White House official said on Monday that an announcement, declaring the defunding of the education department, shall be made later in February.

Advisers to Donald Trump are reportedly exploring executive actions to dismantle the Education Department.

This effort is part of a broader campaign spearheaded by Elon Musk and his supporters to reduce the size of the U.S. government workforce and eliminate perceived wasteful spending.

An executive order that would shut down all functions and sub-departments of the education department in the United States will be discussed by the officials, according to the reports.

Some functions would be moved to other departments, the Wall Street Journal said, adding the order would call for developing a legislative proposal to abolish the department.

The Education Department had no immediate comment.

Republicans were critical of the Education Department under former President Joe Biden, particularly over student loan forgiveness and policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Donald Trump has already issued executive orders to dismantle DEI programs across the federal government.

Meanwhile, several Department of Education employees received letters notifying them of their placement on administrative leave.