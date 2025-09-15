US to deny visas for foreigners who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination, says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the administration’s pledge to deny and revoke visas for foreigners who, according to the government, glorify the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio made clear the administration’s stance: “We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure,” he said.

“And if they’re already here, we should be revoking their visa. Why would we want to bring people into our country they’re going to engage in negative and destructive behavior?”

Deputy Secretary’s earlier statement Rubio’s comments followed Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau’s post last week on X, where he condemned foreigners who praised the attack: “In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Landau wrote.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.”

He also invited the public to flag such online posts for the State Department’s review.

Social media screening Under President Donald Trump, the State Department has widened what it calls “expanded screening and vetting,” requiring visa applicants to provide access to their social media accounts. Applicants must keep profiles public, allowing consular officers to inspect posts for anti-American or antisemitic content.

Earlier this year, Rubio also announced that foreign nationals who voiced support for Hamas could face visa revocations.

The State Department has deployed AI tools to analyze online activity, extending scrutiny beyond social media to broader digital footprints.

Legal and policy challenges The administration’s expanded vetting has drawn criticism over First Amendment protections and due process. Civil liberties groups have argued that the policies risk penalizing legitimate political speech.

But the State Department has defended the approach, arguing that visas are discretionary. Officials stress that admission to the US is a “privilege, not a right” for foreign nationals.

Internal guidance to consular staff According to a Reuters report citing an internal cable, consular offices were directed in June to apply “comprehensive and thorough vetting” for student and exchange visas. The memo emphasized reviewing applicants who may harbor “hostile attitudes toward our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

The latest cable from Rubio instructed officers to be alert to applicants with histories of political activism linked to violence. It warned that limited online activity could itself signal an attempt to hide objectionable behavior.

“The process includes a review of the entire online presence of the applicant,” the cable said, urging use of “appropriate search engines or other online resources.”