US to get $1 coin bearing Donald Trump’s face on America's 250th Independence Day? Here's what we know

A $1 coin bearing the image of President Donald Trump may be released by the US Treasury to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the independence of the country, Axios reported. However, there is a potential legal hurdle that can scupper this plan.

As per a federal law, no living US President’s image can be placed on a currency coin.

“No coin issued under this subsection may bear the image of a living former or current President,” the law in focus says. It also precludes images of deceased US Presidents within two years of their death.

However, Treasurer Brandon Beach has already revealed the design of the potential coin bearing the image of the current US President. A spokesperson of the Treasury also put out a statement on the matter, according to Axios.

“While a final $1 coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semi quincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles,” read the statement.

https://www.axios.com/2025/10/03/trump-coin-dollar-treasury

Treasurer Brandon Beach’s X post Conservative activist Steve Guest posted on X about two potential designs for $1 coins to mark the 250th anniversary of the country’s independence. One of them has the side profile of President Trump’s face and the other has the iconic image of the current POTUS with a clenched fist with the US flag in the background. This image is inspired by the aftermath of the failed assassination attempt on Trump during his election campaign.

“ATTENTION ALL PATRIOTS: America is back, and so is the one-dollar coin. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump will forever be the face of America’s 250th Birthday, thanks to @SecScottBessent and @TreasurerBeach. These first drafts show that our nation is ready to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!!” Guest wrote in his post.

The post was shared by Treasurer Beach, and he added: “No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

As per Axios, President Calvin Coolidge had also released a commemorative half-dollar coin during his tenure which featured him alongside the first President, George Washington. This is the only example of a sitting US President being on a coin created by the US Mint. It remains to be seen whether Trump will be the second president to have that distinction.

FAQs When is the US’s 250th Independence Day? The United States will celebrate its 250th Independence Day on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

Which law prohibits use of a living President’s image on a coin? The 31 US Code § 5112 - Denominations, specifications, and design of coins is the precise law that prohibits living current or past US Presidents from having their image engraved upon currency coins.