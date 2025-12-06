US to impose $5,000 ‘Apprehension Fee’ on illegal immigrants — What the new rule means

US Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks said on Friday (December 5) that all illegal immigrants aged 14 and older who entered the country without inspection will now be charged a $5,000 “apprehension fee.”

Banks noted that additional violations may also apply.

Applies nationwide, regardless of status In a post on X, Banks said the policy applies to “all illegal aliens—regardless of where they entered, how long they’ve been in the U.S., their current location, or any ongoing immigration proceedings.”

The announcement signals a sweeping tightening of enforcement as the Trump administration moves to accelerate removals.

Part of Border crackdown The fee is included in the immigration package Trump signed into law in July—dubbed by the administration as the “big, beautiful bill.”

Since taking office, Trump has deployed additional personnel to the southern border and ended “catch-and-release,” replacing it with mandatory detention or removal.

Self-deportation incentives rolled out earlier The Department of Homeland Security recently launched what it called a “holiday deal of a lifetime.”

The program offers:

-Free flights home for illegal immigrants who voluntarily depart

-Forgiveness of civil fines or penalties, allowing a pathway for future legal entry

DHS says the average cost of arresting, detaining and deporting an individual is $17,000, making voluntary departures significantly cheaper.

Removals this year Officials say more than two million illegal immigrants have left the US this year, including:

-1.6 million who self-deported

-515,000 formal deportations

-485,000 arrests