US to issue rules targeting Chinese drone imports, cites security concerns

The Donald Trump administration is planning to issue rules targeting imports of Chinese drones and medium and heavy-duty vehicles, citing national security concerns.

Advertisement

The development comes after an earlier crackdown on cars and trucks.

The US plans to issue rules as soon as this month to address national security risks involving information and communications technology that are integral to drones and connected vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds from countries like China and other foreign adversaries, the Commerce Department said in a notice.

China accounts for the vast majority of US commercial drone sales. Washington has increasingly cracked down on Chinese drones over the last few years.

Also Read | Japan Eyes Drone Fleets in Record $60 Billion Defense Budget Proposal

DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, sells more than half of all US commercial drones.

In July, the US Commerce Department had said it opened national security investigations into the import of drones and related components as well as polysilicon, a key component in solar panels and semiconductors.

Advertisement

The "Section 232" investigations, which were opened on July 1, could be used as a basis for even higher tariffs on imported drones and polysilicon and its derivatives.

The Trump administration had opened numerous national security investigations, including into the import of commercial aircraft, jet engines and parts, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks and related parts, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

In December 2024, then-US President Joe Biden had signed legislation that could eventually ban DJI and Autel from selling new drone models in the United States.

In January, the Commerce Department under Biden said it was considering rules to restrict or ban Chinese drones in the US, citing national security concerns.

Also Read | Defence ministry trials US-origin AI platform for advanced drone control

In June, President Trump had signed an executive order aimed at boosting the US drone industry.

Advertisement

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International had said it supported the drone probe that will review supply chain concentration, domestic production capacity, and the role of foreign subsidies and pricing practices.