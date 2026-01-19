Subscribe

US to require Bangladeshis to pay visa bond of up to $15,000 for B1/B2 visas from January 21, 2026

The US Embassy in Dhaka has announced a new visa bond requirement for Bangladeshi B1/B2 applicants effective January 21, 2026. Approved applicants will need to post a $5,000–$15,000 bond, determined at interview, refundable if visa terms are followed, including timely departure.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated19 Jan 2026, 06:38 PM IST
From January 21, 2026, Bangladeshis approved for B1/B2 US visas must pay a bond of $5,000–$15,000 after visa approval, under a State Department pilot to curb overstays.
The US Embassy in Dhaka has announced that from January 21, 2026, Bangladeshi citizens approved for B1/B2 (business and tourist) visas will be required to post a visa bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 before the visa is issued.

The requirement applies only after a visa is approved by a consular officer and does not apply to holders of valid B1/B2 visas issued before January 21, 2026.

-Do not pay before visa interview

-The embassy has issued a strong warning against early or unofficial payments.

-Do not pay any bond before your visa interview

-Paying early does not guarantee visa issuance

-Any payment made before consular approval is non-refundable

Third-party websites may be scams

-The US government will not refund money paid outside official channels

-Applicants must wait until a consular officer explicitly instructs them to post a bond.

Why the bond is being imposed

Bangladesh is among several countries selected under a US State Department pilot programme aimed at addressing high visa overstay rates.

The bond will be returned automatically if visa holders:

-Depart the US on or before the authorised stay period, or

-Do not travel before visa expiry, or

-Are denied entry at a US port of entry

Bond amount and process

Eligible applicants must:

-Post a bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, determined during the interview

-Submit Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 (Immigration Bond)

-Make payment only through Pay.gov, the US Treasury’s official platform

-Use the direct payment link provided by the consular officer

-Payments made without official direction will not be refunded.

Bond breach conditions

The Department of Homeland Security may declare a bond breach if:

-The visa holder overstays the authorised period

-The visa holder remains in the US unlawfully

-The visa holder applies to adjust status, including claiming asylum

-Breach cases are referred to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for review.

Mandatory ports of entry

Visa holders who post a bond must enter and exit the US only through designated ports of entry specified by US authorities. Failure to do so could result in:

-Denied entry, or

-Departure not being properly recorded, risking bond forfeiture

-Additional ports will be added on a rolling basis.

Countries covered under the visa bond programme

Nationals from the following countries may be required to post visa bonds, with implementation dates:

Algeria (January 21, 2026)

Angola (January 21, 2026)

Antigua and Barbuda (January 21, 2026)

Bangladesh (January 21, 2026)

Benin (January 21, 2026)

Bhutan (January 1, 2026)

Botswana (January 1, 2026)

Burundi (January 21, 2026)

Cabo Verde (January 21, 2026)

Central African Republic (January 1, 2026)

Cote d’Ivoire (January 21, 2026)

Cuba (January 21, 2026)

Djibouti (January 21, 2026)

Dominica (January 21, 2026)

Fiji (January 21, 2026)

Gabon (January 21, 2026)

The Gambia (October 11, 2025)

Guinea (January 1, 2026)

Guinea Bissau (January 1, 2026)

Kyrgyzstan (January 21, 2026)

Malawi (August 20, 2025)

Mauritania (October 23, 2025)

Namibia (January 1, 2026)

Nepal (January 21, 2026)

Nigeria (January 21, 2026)

Sao Tome and Principe (October 23, 2025)

Senegal (January 21, 2026)

Tajikistan (January 21, 2026)

Tanzania (October 23, 2025)

Togo (January 21, 2026)

Tonga (January 21, 2026)

Turkmenistan (January 1, 2026)

Tuvalu (January 21, 2026)

Uganda (January 21, 2026)

Vanuatu (January 21, 2026)

Venezuela (January 21, 2026)

Zambia (August 20, 2025)

Zimbabwe (January 21, 2026)

