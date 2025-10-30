Subscribe

US to resume nuclear weapons testing on Trump's orders, a first since 1992—what's behind the decision?

United States President Donald Trump, ahead of his Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced that he has directed the Department of Defense to promptly resume nuclear weapons testing.US conducted its last nuclear test in 1992.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated30 Oct 2025, 08:05 AM IST
US to resume nuclear weapons tests after 30+ years on Trump's orders: Here's why
(AFP)

United States President Donald Trump, ahead of his Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced that he has directed the Department of Defense to promptly resume nuclear weapons testing to maintain "equal basis" with other nuclear powers, according to Reuters.

The United States conducted its last nuclear test in 1992.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week said that Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon that Moscow claims can bypass any defence system, and that the country plans to move forward with its deployment amid the Ukraine war.

Why did Trump take decision to resume nuclear weapons testing?

Ahead of the meeting with Xi in South Korea, Trump took to Truth Social and said, “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.” He added, ”Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years."

He noted, "The United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country,” Trump wrote on X. “This was achieved through a full update and renovation during my first term. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it but had no choice.”

On Wednesday, Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered super torpedo, which military analysts warn could devastate coastal areas by creating massive radioactive waves. Amid Trump’s increasingly hardline rhetoric and policies toward Russia, Putin has showcased Russia’s nuclear capabilities, including testing a new Burevestnik cruise missile on October 21 and conducting nuclear launch drills on October 22.

Earlier this week, Trump described a missile test backed by Vladimir Putin as “not appropriate” and said Putin should emphaise on ending the war with Ukraine, according to AFP.

Nuclear tests help verify the capabilities of new weapons and confirm that older ones remain functional. Beyond the technical insights, any new test would likely be interpreted by Russia and China as a deliberate display of US strategic strength, the report noted.

The US began the nuclear age in July 1945 by testing a 20-kiloton atomic bomb at Alamogordo, New Mexico, followed by dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, which contributed to ending World War II.

 
 
