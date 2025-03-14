US to Resume Venezuela Deportee Flights on Friday

(Bloomberg) -- The US on Friday will resume deportation flights to Venezuela that its government had halted after President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke Chevron Corp.’s license to operate in the country, an American official said.

“I am pleased to announce that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke U.S. Immigration Laws and entered the U.S. illegally,” Trump’s special envoy, Ric Grenell, said in a post on X. “The flights will resume Friday.”

The announcement marks improving relations between the two countries after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Saturday that the US “had damaged communications” by revoking the Chevron license.

Top Maduro negotiator, Jorge Rodríguez, confirmed a deal was reached with the US to restart the flights in a post shared on social media on Thursday.

Last year, Maduro suspended the flights after President Joe Biden threatened to reimpose oil sanctions in response to the Venezuelan leader’s failure to follow through on commitments for democratic reforms. The flights resumed in February after Grenell visited Caracas and secured the release of six American citizens from Venezuelan prisons, but they were halted earlier this month after the US Treasury gave Chevron 30 days to stop operating in the country.

Three flights arrived in Venezuela last month, carrying about 370 passengers either directly from the US or from Honduras after arriving from the American naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Earlier: Chevron Given 30 Days to Shut as Trump Squeezes Venezuela

The administration proposal to house as many as 30,000 detainees at Guantanamo has encountered legal and other challenges.

Maduro’s government said the Trump administration had told them that roughly 5,000 migrants could be subject to deportation.

--With assistance from John Harney and Andreina Itriago.

(Updates with Maduro negotiator comment in fourth paragraph.)

