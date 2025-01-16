US President-elect Donald Trump expressed renewed interest in acquiring Greenland during a call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He has repeatedly emphasised the necessity for the US to control the island and hinted at tariffs if Denmark rejects the offer.

US President-elect Donald Trump evinced fresh interest in 'acquiring' Greenland on Thursday during a call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The Republican leader has insisted that it was an "absolute necessity" for the United States to take control of the vast Arctic island. He has also suggested that he would impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to buy it.

Frederiksen reportedly told Trump in a 45-minute phone conversation on Wednesday that it was up to Greenland to decide its future and that Denmark is willing to do more to strengthen security in the Arctic. The former POTUS however appears to be undaunted — posting a fresh update on Truth Social to underscore his bid for the sparsely populated territory.

"There is no doubt that there is great interest in and around Greenland. Based on the conversation I had today, there is no reason to believe that it should be less than what we have heard in the public debate," ," Frederiksen said in an interview with broadcaster TV2 after the phone call.

The Danish PM also called business leaders to a meeting after the interaction with Trump on Thursday. The ministry however declined to give any detail on the time for the meeting or who was invited.

"We don't want to have any kind of conflict with the Americans in the trade area, but of course we are working with the companies, with the business organizations and with our European colleagues," Frederiksen told journalists.

She said she had informed Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede ahead of the phone call with Trump, and that she had also spoken to Egede right afterwards.

"We're not preparing for specific things we don't know yet, but it has been hinted at from the US side that there may unfortunately be a situation where we work less together than we do today," she added.