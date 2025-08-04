US top official signals Donald Trump’s tariff rates ‘pretty much set’ ahead of August 7 rollout

US President Donald Trump’s global tariff policy is coming into sharper focus as his administration moves to implement revised trade measures. The updated slate of customised tariffs—ranging from 10% to 40%—is set to take effect on August 7, according to an executive order issued last week.

“These tariff rates are pretty much set,” said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during an appearance on CBS News. “I expect I do have my phone blowing up... we’re seeing truly the contours of the President’s tariff plan right now with these rates.”

‘Liberation Day’ tariff blueprint Trump first unveiled a baseline 10% tariff on nearly all US imports on April 2, dubbed “Liberation Day,” followed by a series of higher, country-specific rates. The initial announcement triggered a stock market downturn, prompting the administration to delay implementation twice to allow time for negotiations.

Deals struck with trading partners In the weeks following “Liberation Day,” Trump’s trade team engaged in fast-track talks with numerous countries. Agreements were reportedly reached with the European Union, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and others.

“Some of these deals are announced, some are not, others depend on the level of the trade deficit or surplus we may have with the country,” Greer explained.

“There are trade ministers who want to talk more and see how they can work in a different way with the United States,” said Greer. “But I think that we have, we’re seeing truly the contours of the President’s tariff plan right now with these rates.”

China truce and Russia deadline loom As part of Trump’s broader trade strategy, a tariff truce with China is currently in place but is set to expire on August 12. Simultaneously, the administration has given Russia until August 8 to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine. Failure to do so may lead to secondary tariffs or sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil.