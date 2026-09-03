US trade deficit hits highest since March 2025, surges 24.4% to $88.6 billion in July as AI boom drives imports

The US trade deficit widened sharply in July, reaching its highest level since March 2025, as strong demand for technology products linked to the artificial intelligence build-out pushed imports higher.

The trade deficit increased 24.4% to $88.6 billion in July from $71.2 billion in June, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau.

Advertisement

The increase came as imports rose faster than exports. Imports climbed 2.8% to $399.3 billion, while exports fell 2.1% to $310.7 billion.

AI boom lifts imports The surge in imports was led by capital goods, reflecting continued investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Capital goods imports jumped $14.4 billion to a record $140.3 billion, driven by higher shipments of computers, computer accessories and semiconductors.

Goods imports increased 3.7% to $320.6 billion in July. The rise underscores how strong domestic demand, including business investment in AI, is being met partly through foreign-made technology products.

Imports of industrial supplies and materials, however, declined by $1.8 billion, with crude oil imports falling by a similar amount amid lower prices.

Exports moved in the opposite direction. Goods exports declined 3% to $201 billion, led by an $8.7 billion drop in industrial supplies and materials, primarily crude oil and nonmonetary gold.

Advertisement

Record trade gaps with key partners Despite President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the US recorded record goods trade deficits with several major trading partners.

The deficit with Taiwan, a key global semiconductor manufacturing hub, reached a record $20.7 billion in July. Trade gaps with Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia also reached record levels.

The figures highlight the challenge facing the Trump administration as it seeks to reduce America's dependence on foreign goods while simultaneously encouraging domestic investment in technologies that rely heavily on global supply chains.

The US goods trade deficit widened 17.3% to $119.6 billion in July. After adjusting for inflation, the goods deficit increased 12.7% to $106.4 billion.

Trump tariffs and semiconductor plans Trade flows have fluctuated sharply since Trump returned to the White House and introduced sweeping tariffs on US trading partners.

Advertisement

Although the Supreme Court struck down many of Trump's global tariffs in February, the administration replaced them in July with new duties covering 60 trading partners. Businesses have also accelerated imports ahead of tariff increases, adding to fluctuations in monthly trade data.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Wednesday that the administration is considering new tariffs targeting semiconductors.

"What you're going to see is targeted, thoughtful tariff policy that basically says if you build here, you don't pay," Lutnick told CNBC, signaling that companies producing chips and other technology products in the US could receive preferential treatment.

A separate US trade investigation covering 16 trading partners, including China, the European Union and Taiwan, could also result in additional tariffs.

Trade threatens to weigh on growth The widening trade deficit could provide another drag on US economic growth in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Trade already subtracted 1.14 percentage points from GDP growth in the April-June quarter, when the economy expanded at a 1.5% annualized rate.

The latest figures suggest that strong domestic demand continues to support imports even as the Trump administration attempts to reduce the trade gap through tariffs and policies aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing.

Services trade provided little offset in July. Services imports fell $0.6 billion to $78.7 billion, while services exports declined $0.4 billion to $109.7 billion.