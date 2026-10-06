US trade deficit widens despite Trump's tariffs: What August data tells us

The US trade deficit widened more than expected in August despite President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff measures, as strong domestic demand pushed imports higher and kept trade on course to weigh on economic growth for a third straight quarter, Reuters reported.

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The trade shortfall rose 13.7% from the previous month to $105.6 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the deficit to reach $102 billion.

The increase was driven largely by a surge in imports. Total imports rose 4.3% to $420.8 billion in August, while exports increased 1.4% to $315.2 billion.

Goods imports climbed 5.3% to $342.2 billion, compared with a 2.2% increase in goods exports to $205.7 billion.

Why are US imports still rising? The August data points to the strength of domestic demand as a key reason imports remain elevated.

US domestic demand grew at its fastest pace in more than three-and-a-half years in the second quarter, supported by robust consumer spending and business investment in equipment. Much of the business spending was related to artificial intelligence.

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That momentum appears to have continued into the third quarter. Data released last month showed strong consumer spending in August, along with higher orders and shipments of non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft.

Businesses are therefore continuing to rely on imported goods to meet demand.

What does this mean for Trump's tariff strategy? The rise in imports comes despite Trump's push to use tariffs to reduce the US trade deficit.

The August figures suggest that tariffs have not, at least so far, prevented businesses from importing goods needed to meet strong domestic demand. The data also show that the trade gap remains substantial even as the administration seeks to narrow it through higher import duties.

However, the data alone does not establish the longer-term impact of tariffs on US imports or the trade deficit.

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Why does the trade deficit matter for US growth? Trade has reduced US gross domestic product for three consecutive quarters. Economists estimate that the widening trade gap could subtract as much as 2.5 percentage points from GDP growth in the July-September quarter.

The impact of imports on growth could nevertheless be offset by continued strength in consumer spending. Most estimates for third-quarter economic growth remain above an annualised 3% rate.

The US economy grew at a 2.2% annualised pace in the second quarter.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.