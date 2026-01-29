US trade deficit widens from smallest since 2009 as imports rise

The US trade deficit widened in November from the lowest level since 2009 as imports rebounded and exports fell, highlighting wide monthly swings in response to the Trump administration’s vacillating tariffs.

The goods and services trade gap nearly doubled from the prior month to $56.8 billion, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a $44 billion deficit.

Imports increased 5%, reflecting increased shipments of pharmaceutical preparations and capital goods. The value of all US goods and services exports fell 3.6% in November. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

