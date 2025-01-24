A TV weather forecaster, Sam Kuffel, from Milwaukee has been fired a day after criticising billionaire Elon Musk's 'nazi salute' during Donald Trump's inauguration. Musk's hand gesture while he spoke during a celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute.
Kuffel's Instagram story criticising Musk is no longer visible, however, conservative talk radio host Dan O'Donnell has shared images of the two posts she made. "Dude Nazi saluted twice. Twice. During the inauguration," Kuffel wrote.
Musk took to the Capital One Arena stage in Washington to huge cheers, pumping his arms and shouting, "Yesssss". Biting his bottom lip, he thumped his right hand over his heart, fingers spread wide, then extended his right arm out, emphatically, at an upward angle, palm down and fingers together. Then he turned and made the same hand gesture to the crowd behind him. The gestures were quickly scrutinized online.
