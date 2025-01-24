Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  US TV weather forecaster fired for criticising Elon Musk's 'nazi salute' during Donald Trump's inauguration

US TV weather forecaster fired for criticising Elon Musk's 'nazi salute' during Donald Trump's inauguration

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • A Milwaukee TV weather forecaster was terminated after making comments about Elon Musk's 'nazi salute' during Donald Trump's inauguration.

Elon Musk's hand gestures at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump, which quickly drew comparisons to Nazi salutes, appear to have resonated in some far-right extremist spaces online. (Photo by AFP)

A TV weather forecaster, Sam Kuffel, from Milwaukee has been fired a day after criticising billionaire Elon Musk's 'nazi salute' during Donald Trump's inauguration. Musk's hand gesture while he spoke during a celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute.

What did Sam Kuffel post about Elon Musk?

Kuffel's Instagram story criticising Musk is no longer visible, however, conservative talk radio host Dan O'Donnell has shared images of the two posts she made. "Dude Nazi saluted twice. Twice. During the inauguration," Kuffel wrote.

Here's what happened

Musk took to the Capital One Arena stage in Washington to huge cheers, pumping his arms and shouting, "Yesssss". Biting his bottom lip, he thumped his right hand over his heart, fingers spread wide, then extended his right arm out, emphatically, at an upward angle, palm down and fingers together. Then he turned and made the same hand gesture to the crowd behind him. The gestures were quickly scrutinized online.

