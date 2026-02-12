US universities get $5.2 bn in foreign funds; Harvard, MIT, Stanford top list; Qatar largest donor — details here

Foreign funding in the form of gifts and contracts to US colleges surpassed the $5.2 billion mark in 2025, with four elite institutions, including Carnegie Mellon University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and Harvard University, receiving more than half of the funding.

On Wednesday (local time), the US Education Department released data and unveiled a new website that it said is designed to boost transparency around foreign funding at US colleges. The development comes as US President Donald Trump's administration continues with its efforts to reshape higher education in the country.

In a press release shared by the Department of Education, Linda McMahon, the Secretary of Education, said, "Thanks to the Trump Administration's new accountability portal, the American people have unprecedented visibility into the foreign dollars flowing into our colleges and universities—including funding from countries and entities that are involved in activities that threaten America’s national security. This marks a new era of transparency for the American people and streamlined compliance for colleges and universities, making it easier than ever for institutions to meet their legal obligations."

Qatar top source of foreign funds The department documented over 8,300 transactions, amounting to over $5.2 billion. Qatar emerged as the largest source of foreign funds to US universities, with more than $1.1 billion in funds reported. This was followed by the United Kingdom providing over $633 million in funding, China offering more than $528 million, Switzerland accounting for upwards of $451 million, while Japan contributed more than $374 million in gifts and contracts to US universities.

According to a Bloomberg report, Qatar hosts branches of at least six US universities, including Carnegie Mellon, one of the top recipients of funding. Carnegie Mellon recently renewed its agreements in Qatar for a decade.

Top universities' funding share According to the release, Carnegie Mellon University was the top recipient, getting almost $1 billion, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at almost $1 billion, Stanford University (over $775 million), and Harvard University (over $324 million).

In its press statement, the department added that from 1986 through 2025, Harvard received more funding from entities based in “countries of concern” than any other university. Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, federal authorities have launched probes into Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley, over claims that the schools failed to fully disclose foreign donations.

Universities mandated to report foreign gifts over $250,000 Under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act, universities that receive federal funding are mandated to disclose foreign gifts and contracts with a value of $250,000 or more annually.

Education Department figures show that US universities have disclosed a combined $67.6 billion in foreign funds since Section 117 was added to the Higher Education Act in 1986. This includes the most recent disclosures of 2025 as well.