Several US universities are reportedly advising international students to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20. Concerns arise from Trump’s proposed mass deportation plans and potential travel restrictions.
Universities issue advisories
The University of Massachusetts has urged its international students and faculty to consider returning from winter break before January 20. Their advisory referenced the travel bans enacted during Donald Trump’s initial presidency. Similarly, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Wesleyan University have also issued advisories urging international students to return to the US before inauguration day.
At Yale University, the Office of International Students and Scholars hosted a webinar addressing concerns over immigration policy shifts.
Immigration policy fears
Trump has pledged to execute a large-scale deportation operation, prioritizing violent criminals and national security threats. His incoming border czar, Tom Homan, has proposed vast holding facilities for undocumented immigrants.
Trump's previous presidency included an executive order banning nationals from several predominantly Muslim countries, as well as restrictions on student visas. These precedents have fueled concerns across higher education about the future of international mobility in the US.