Several US universities are reportedly advising international students to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20. Concerns arise from Trump's proposed mass deportation plans and potential travel restrictions.

Universities issue advisories The University of Massachusetts has urged its international students and faculty to consider returning from winter break before January 20. Their advisory referenced the travel bans enacted during Donald Trump's initial presidency. Similarly, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Wesleyan University have also issued advisories urging international students to return to the US before inauguration day.

At Yale University, the Office of International Students and Scholars hosted a webinar addressing concerns over immigration policy shifts.