US unveils National AI Policy Framework: 7 key aspects include free speech, parents' control and personality rights

The White House released on Friday a framework for artificial intelligence that seeks to empower parents "to control their children’s digital environment and upbringing." It bats for federal leadership, contending that a patchwork of conflicting state laws would undermine innovation.

The legislative blueprint of the National Policy Framework for AI for Congress is split into seven broad categories, ranging from online safety laws for children to the protection of free speech and the streamlining of AI infrastructure.

Here are some key aspects of the US' National Policy Framework for AI:

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1. Children's safety The framework urges Congress to build on its existing online safety actions for kids, such as the Take It Down Act, which criminalised the online publication of nonconsensual sexually explicit "deepfake" images and videos.

The White House said future regulations should give parents and guardians "robust tools" to manage children's online activity, along with creating "commercially reasonable privacy protective" age assurance requirements.

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The White House recommended that Congress not preempt states from enforcing their own online safety laws for children, including those related to sexual abuse material, even when created by AI.

2. Safeguarding American communities The AI framework's guiding principles include safeguarding and strengthening American communities; respecting intellectual property rights, preventing censorship and protecting free speech, enabling innovation and ensuring American AI dominance, and educating Americans and developing an AI-ready workforce.

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"Achieving these goals requires a commonsense national policy framework that both enables American industry to innovate and thrive and ensures that all Americans benefit from this technological revolution," it said.

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The statement said the Administration recognised that some Americans feel uncertain about how this transformative technology will affect issues they care about, like their children's wellbeing or their monthly electricity bill.

"These issues, along with other emerging AI policy considerations, require strong Federal leadership to ensure the public's trust in how AI is developed and used in their daily lives," it said.

3. Federal framework The White House urged Congress to guarantee ratepayers will not face increased electricity costs due to new AI data centre construction and operation, while also streamlining federal permitting for faster infrastructure development.

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"Importantly, this framework can succeed only if it is applied uniformly across the United States. A patchwork of conflicting state laws would undermine American innovation and our ability to lead in the global AI race," the White House statement said.

It asserted that the federal government is uniquely positioned to set a consistent national policy that enables us to win the AI race and deliver its benefits to the American people, while effectively addressing the policy challenges that accompany this transformative technology.

"Congress should preempt state AI laws that impose undue burdens to ensure a minimally burdensome national standard consistent with these recommendations, not fifty discordant ones," it says.

4. Intellectual Property Rights, supporting creators The framework states that, "American creators, publishers, and innovators should be protected from AI generated outputs that infringe their protected content, without undermining lawful innovation and free expression."

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Congress should support a balanced approach that allows for advanced AI training on copyrighted materials while strengthening creators’ ability to negotiate with AI providers and fight unauthorised AI replicas.

5. Preventing censorship and protecting free speech It says, "The federal government must defend free speech and First Amendment protections, while preventing AI systems from being used to silence or censor lawful political expression or dissent"

6. Enabling Innovation and Ensuring American AI Dominance The AI framework presents that the US must lead the world in AI by removing barriers to innovation, accelerating deployment of AI applications across sectors, and ensuring broad access to the testing environments needed to build world-class AI systems.

7. Educating Americans and developing an AI-ready workforce The framework holds that American workers must benefit from AI-driven growth, not just the outputs of AI development, through youth development and skills training, the creation of new jobs in an AI-powered economy, and expanded opportunities across sectors.

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The Administration looks forward to working with Congress in the coming months to turn this framework into legislation that the President can sign, the statement said.

Key Takeaways The framework emphasizes the need for a unified federal policy to avoid conflicting state laws.

It seeks to empower parents with tools to manage their children's online presence safely.

The initiative aims to protect intellectual property rights while fostering innovation in the AI sector.