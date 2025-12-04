US launches ‘New G20’ for 2026 — Why was South Africa dropped? Which country took its place?

The United States has announced sweeping changes to the structure and membership of the G20 ahead of its 2026 presidency, declaring that South Africa will not be invited to participate and outlining plans for what officials are calling a “new G20” shaped around American economic priorities. The move marks a major departure from precedent and signals Washington’s intent to recast the forum’s agenda under President Donald Trump.

Why is the US planning a ‘new G20’ for 2026? In a blog post authored by Marco Rubio, titled ‘America Welcomes a New G20’, said the 2026 Miami summit would highlight the values that, in its view, underpin American prosperity.

“The United States is forging ahead with a new G20. South Africa operated with spite, division, and radical agendas that failed to produce economic growth. America's G20 will propel us forward with innovation, entrepreneurship and perseverance that makes America great and provides a roadmap of prosperity to the world. We're ready to lead the way in Miami,” the announcement said.

The 2026 summit will coincide with the United States’ 250th anniversary. Officials described the event as an opportunity to showcase “the values of innovation, entrepreneurship, and perseverance that made America great.”

What will the 2026 G20 look like under US leadership? According to the administration, the restructured G20 will operate through four working groups focused on three broad themes:

removing regulatory burdens,

unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and

pioneering new technologies and innovation. “The first Sherpa and Finance Track meetings will be held in Washington, DC, on December 15-16,” the statement said, with further meetings across 2026.

The White House added that as the global economy “confronts the changes driven by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, and shakes off ideological preoccupations around green energy, the President is prepared to lead the way.”

Who will be invited — and why was South Africa excluded? Donald Trump administration said it would “welcome the world’s largest economies, as well as burgeoning partners and allies,” specifically highlighting Poland, which it described as “a nation that was once trapped behind the Iron Curtain but now ranks among the world’s 20 largest economies.”

Poland’s rise, officials argued, “is proof that a focus on the future is a better path than one on grievances.”

But the message on South Africa was direct:

“For these reasons, President Trump and the United States will not be extending an invitation to the South African government to participate in the G20 during our presidency. There is a place for good faith disagreement, but not dishonesty or sabotage.”

The administration accused South Africa’s governing African National Congress of steering the country toward economic decline and antagonism toward the United States.

What criticisms did the US level against South Africa? Marco Rubio in his blogpost sharply criticised South Africa’s 2025 G20 presidency.

“The politics of grievance carried over to South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 this month, which was an exercise in spite, division, and radical agendas that have nothing to do with economic growth,” the statement said.

Rubio in the blogpost accused the South African government of:

prioritising climate change, diversity and inclusion, and aid dependency as “central tenets” of the G20 working groups,

ignoring US objections to communiqués,

blocking American input in negotiations,

actively ignoring our reasonable faith efforts to negotiate

doxing US officials working on these negotiations "It fundamentally tarnished the G20’s reputation,” the US statement said.

What broader context did the US give for its criticism of South Africa? The administration contrasted South Africa’s current political direction with its early post-apartheid trajectory.

It said that under Nelson Mandela, South Africa “had a leader who understood that reconciliation and private sector driven economic growth were the only path to a nation where every citizen could prosper.”

But it argued that subsequent governments had replaced reconciliation with “redistributionist policies that discouraged investment and drove South Africa’s most talented citizens abroad.”

The statement added:

“As President Trump has rightly highlighted, the South African government’s appetite for racism and tolerance for violence against its Afrikaner citizens have become embedded as core domestic policies.”

The administration also criticised South Africa’s relations with Iran and its “entertainment of Hamas sympathizers,” suggesting the country had “cozied to America’s greatest adversaries.”

Will South Africa return to the G20 under US leadership? The administration drew a distinction between South Africa’s government and its people:

“The United States supports the people of South Africa, but not its radical ANC-led government, and will not tolerate its continued behavior.”

A future return is possible — but conditional:

“When South Africa decides it has made the tough decisions needed to fix its broken system and is ready to rejoin the family of prosperous and free nations, the United States will have a seat for it at our table.”