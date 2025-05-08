US urges its citizens to leave Lahore or seek shelter as Indian drones hit Pakistan’s air defence system

The United States has urged its citizens in Lahore to either leave the city or shelter-in-place following reports of "drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions."

In a statement, the US Consulate General in Lahore confirmed that all consulate personnel have been ordered to shelter-in-place. “Due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore, the US Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place,” it said.

Evacuation plans recommended The advisory asked US citizens to have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance, keep travel documents up to date and accessible, and monitor local media. “US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place,” the Consulate added.

Reports also indicated that authorities might be evacuating areas near Lahore’s main airport, heightening concerns over civilian safety.

The US Consulate stressed the need for American citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely updates. “The US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan will send updates as needed through our messaging system,” the advisory stated.

Indian drones target Lahore Air Defence The escalation comes after India executed precision strikes using Harpy drones, which are designed to neutralise radar systems. The Indian armed forces reportedly targeted and neutralised Lahore’s air defence systems after Pakistan’s attempt to engage Indian military targets on May 7.

Operation Sindoor: Retaliation for Pahalgam attack The Indian military carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, destroying nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. "Over 100 terrorists were eliminated with a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday," ANI reported citing sources, adding that exact casualty figures are still being assessed.

Targets across Pakistan and PoJK Indian forces targeted four terror camps in Pakistan—Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya—and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including locations in Bhimber, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

Pakistani attacks foiled by Indian Air Defence Indian Air Force’s S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence systems successfully intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles aimed at multiple targets across Northern and Western India. “The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation,” domain experts told ANI. An official government confirmation is awaited.

The attempted strikes covered areas such as Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and several others, but were thwarted by India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. Debris from the Pakistani attacks is being recovered, providing evidence of the attempted strikes.