US Vice President JD Vance and senior officials visit American military base in Greenland: ’We have some interest...’

  • US Vice President JD Vance and officials visited a military base in Greenland on March 28. Vance noted he was the first vice president to visit the island country

Reported By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Mar 2025, 10:05 PM IST
US Vice President JD Vance and senior officials visit American military base in Greenland
US Vice President JD Vance and senior officials visit American military base in Greenland(via REUTERS)

US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and other senior US officials visited America's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on Friday, March 28.

“As you've heard, we have some interest in Greenland from the Trump administration, so we're gonna talk a little bit about that with our friends in the media,” said JD Vance, reported BBC.

According to news wire AP, the trip was scaled back following an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes, who were upset that the original itinerary had been planned without consulting them.

JD Vance's Greenland visit coincides with the formation of a new government in the semi-autonomous Danish territory, which excludes the hardliners pushing for fast independence.

Greenland's new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who won the March elections, had previously announced that ‘Greenland is not for sale.’

Donald Trump says Greenland visit was ‘about friendliness’

Ahead of the trip, Donald Trump had asserted that the Greenland visit was about ‘friendliness, not provocation’ and that the US team was 'invited'.

“They’re calling us. We’re not calling them. And we were invited over there,” he said.

“We’re dealing with a lot of people from Greenland that would like to see something happen with respect to them being properly protected and properly taken care of,” multiple reports quoted Donald Trump as saying.

Donald Trump's Greenland ambitions

Donald Trump has long shown interest in acquiring Greenland, a notion he raised during his first term, despite strong opposition from Denmark. Since returning to the White House, he has reinforced his stance.

"I think we will have it," Donald Trump said in January, shortly after beginning his second term.

The US already has a military presence on Greenland through Thule Air Base. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr also visited Greenland earlier this year, fueling further speculation about America's intentions.

Denmark and Greenland resist

Donald Trump’s latest comments challenging Denmark’s claim over Greenland have spurred backlash from leaders in both Copenhagen and Greenland.

“Denmark's very far away,” Donald Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. And they say they have rights to it. I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t think it is, actually," added Trump.

Consequently, all five parties in Greenland’s parliament issued a joint statement last week rejecting the POTUS's assertions. Denmark has also reaffirmed Greenland’s right to independence whenever it chooses.

Trump’s ambition not just limited to Greenland

Donald Trump's plans of expanding the US territory is not just limited to Greenland.

Donald Trump has made controversial remarks about other territories, hinting at US military intervention in Panama to regain control of the canal and suggesting that Canada should become America’s 51st state.

First Published:28 Mar 2025, 10:05 PM IST
