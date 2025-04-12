US Vice President JD Vance, Mike Waltz likely to visit India this month amid 90-day-tariff pause | What’s on the agenda?

US Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are expected to visit India around April 21-25, in what is being viewed as a diplomatic coup for India.

JD Vance and Mike Waltz's India visit comes amid talks that Delhi wants to finalise a bilateral deal with Donald Trump, reported Reuters, citing an unnamed trade official.

The development comes just days after Trump appeared to reverse course by announcing a 90-day temporary pause on tariffs affecting India and several other trading partners.

Why are Mike Waltz and JD Vance visiting India? Both Mike Waltz and JD Vance are expected to discuss India-US ties in an official and a Track-II meeting in Delhi, mentioned a report by The Indian Express.

What's on the agenda for Mike Waltz? Mike Waltz is expected to visit India for the first round of the dialogue on critical technologies, an initiative that began as iCET and has since been rebranded as TRUST under the Trump administration.

During his India visit, Mike Waltz is likely to meet with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with both sides expected to discuss the future of bilateral collaboration on advanced technologies.

When will Mike Waltz visit India? Mike Waltz is expected to travel to India between April 21 and 23, reported PTI.

What's on the agenda for JD Vance? Reportedly, JD Vance will be accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha. Their visit is expected to be personal, for the couple to introduce their children – sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Maribel – to India, the people said.

“It will be 75% personal in nature, with a 25% official component,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

When will JD Vance visit India? JD Vance is likely to visit India on April 21, reported PTI.

There is only a brief window for a potential meeting between Vice President JD Vance, NSA Mike Waltz, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Modi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, according to sources, as per reports.

Which locations will JD Vance visit in India? According to PTI, an American advance security team has assessed several cities that JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance are likely to go to, during their India visit.