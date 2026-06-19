US Vice President JD Vance has postponed his planned trip to Switzerland, where talks were scheduled for Friday, June 19, on the next steps of the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, AFP reported, citing the White House.

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The postponement comes amid logistical challenges surrounding the negotiations and uncertainty over Iran's participation.

The announcement followed a report from Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab satellite channel that is politically allied with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, that Iran was delaying sending its delegation to Switzerland over Israel's ongoing military campaign in Lebanon.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on 18 June that he had approved the agreement despite reservations, even as the United States lifted a blockade of Iranian ports.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Vice President Vance postpone his trip to Switzerland regarding the US-Iran deal? ⌵ Vice President Vance postponed his trip due to logistical challenges surrounding the negotiations and uncertainty regarding Iran's participation. 2 What are the main objectives of the upcoming US-Iran negotiations? ⌵ The upcoming negotiations aim to address broader issues including Iran's nuclear program, lifting of sanctions, and the status of the Strait of Hormuz. 3 How did the US military's actions impact the Iran-US peace deal? ⌵ The US military lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports, allowing maritime traffic as part of the early implementation of the peace agreement. 4 What conditions does Iran need to meet to access the $300 billion reconstruction fund? ⌵ Iran can access the $300 billion reconstruction fund only if it ends its nuclear program, halts its enriched stockpile, and agrees to a robust inspection regime. 5 What are the potential outcomes of the 60-day negotiation period between the US and Iran? ⌵ The 60-day negotiation period aims to finalize a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program, including uranium enrichment limits and verification mechanisms.

The signing of the deal on 17 June by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set in motion a 60-day period for talks on wider issues between the two foes, including the Iranian nuclear programme.

But there was uncertainty over the next steps, and it appeared unlikely that the two sides, who have had no diplomatic relations since soon after the 1979 Islamic revolution, would hold a signing ceremony and talks in Switzerland on Friday as previously announced.

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"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight," a White House spokesperson said late Thursday. "We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."

Earlier, Vance told reporters in White House that he planned to go to Switzerland. but didn’t know exactly when

“I suspect this weekend, but I’m not sure," he said about the visit that was expected to help formally launch the next phase of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Nothing has been confirmed: Iran In Iran, the Tasnim agency said "nothing has been confirmed" about the Iranian delegation's trip to Switzerland.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who became supreme leader after his father and longstanding Iran ruler Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war on February 28, said in a written statement that he had approved the deal despite having a "different view", without elaborating.

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"But I issued my permission due to the commitment" made by officials including Pezheshkian to "protect the rights of the Iranian nation".

"Face-to-face negotiations" with the US will be held in the future, but that does not "mean accepting the enemy's point of view", he added.

On Friday, Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned against any breach of the agreement on X: "In case of misconduct, breach of treaty and excess of the other side, We have no doubt that decisive respond will be given to the enemy."

Iran is widely seen as the top beneficiary of theinterim US-Iran deal, with the MoU recognising Iran's control over theStrait of Hormuz, removal of US naval blockade, terminating sanctions, waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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Experts believe that the US did not achieve “total surrender”, regime change or major concessions from Iran. Moreover, the MoU acknowledges Iran's right to manage the Strait of Hormuz and allows Iran to export oil.

US has ‘conceded’ to Iran's demand: Expert Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, the practice head for South Asia at Eurasia Group think tank, told LiveMint that the US has ‘conceded’ to Iran's demand.

"The US gains nothing other than Trump's desire to get out of the war," he said.

Chaudhuri noted the US was reluctant to use the full force of the American military to force Iran to back down. He also said Trump entered the war, believing that he would win. However, the US President did not have any political strategy to win the war, he added.

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In case of misconduct, breach of treaty and excess of the other side, We have no doubt that decisive respond will be given to the enemy.

US forces on Thursday lifted their naval blockade of Iranian ports that had prevented ships from sailing to or from the Islamic republic, the US military said, noting that American warships "will remain in the general area".

(With AFP inputs)