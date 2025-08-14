Mass shooting in US: Three Virginia sheriff's deputies shot while executing search warrant

At least three law enforcement officers were shot in a mass shooting in Pittsylvania County, in southern Virginia, US, on Wednesday. The incident happened when deputies were reportedly serving warrants at a home in the Gretna area.

Advertisement

The warrants were for brandishing a firearm and trespassing, said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael W. Taylor. "They were also serving a protective order," officials were quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

Taylor told reporters that there was an hourslong standoff but it ended peacefully and with the suspected shooter in custody.

“All three are well. Of course they’re shaken up. And they’re going through the process now of trying to heal,” Taylor said, adding: “They're OK.”

US Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, said in a post on X on Wednesday that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies shot in Pittsylvania County.

“We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time,” McGuire wrote.

Advertisement

He also extended his thoughts and prayers to the deputies' families.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles.