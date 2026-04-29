Trump administration will now reject US visa to applicants who fear harm at home

The United States government on Tuesday introduced sweeping new visa screening rules that would effectively bar persecuted individuals from obtaining US travel documents. A State Department cable, reviewed independently by The Washington Post and The Guardian, instructs consular officers at every US embassy and consulate across the world to ask applicants seeking temporary visas whether they fear returning to their home country and to reject those who say they do.

What the new State Department visa rules say The directive, issued under the authority of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, requires consular officers to pose two specific questions to all nonimmigrant visa applicants: "Have you experienced harm or mistreatment in your country of nationality or last habitual residence?" and “Do you fear harm or mistreatment in returning to your country of nationality or permanent residence?”

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Applicants must respond verbally with a "no" to both questions for the consular officer to proceed with visa issuance. Those who answer "yes" or decline to respond face near-certain denial of their travel documents.

The cable states that "an applicant's fear of returning to his or her country of nationality or permanent residence calls into question an applicant's intended purpose of travel and immigrant intent at the time of visa application."

Why timing of this directive matters The directive was issued days after a federal appeals court ruled that the Trump administration's declaration of an "invasion" at the US-Mexico border to restrict asylum seekers was unlawful, a decision that in effect reopened the United States to migrants fleeing persecution abroad.

It was not immediately clear when asylum processing would resume, and the administration has signalled its intention to appeal the ruling.

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The State Department issued nearly 11 million nonimmigrant visas in fiscal year 2024. The nonimmigrant visa category covers a wide range of travellers, from tourists and university students to H-1B technology workers, seasonal agricultural labourers and business executives.

How the policy screens out persecuted visa applicants Critics argue the new policy creates a pre-departure screening mechanism that would filter out victims of persecution, including domestic abuse survivors, journalists who have received death threats and members of persecuted religious minorities, before they can set foot in the United States.

Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, told WaPo that the rules represent a fundamental abandonment of American values around protection. "They're trying to systematically demolish any means by which a persecuted person could seek protection and safety in the United States," he said.

Konyndyk added: "What's really striking about this is how it just completely abandons any pretence that the US cares about protection against persecution. You're explicitly asking someone: 'Are you being persecuted in your country?' And if they say 'yes,' the US government's official answer is: 'Okay, stay there.'"

He argued that had such vetting procedures been in place in previous decades, they would have barred Iranians fleeing the revolution in the 1970s, Soviet dissidents during the Cold War and German Jews in the 1930s. "A lot of people would've been left out by this," he said.

The legal conflict at the heart of the new policy Under both US law and the 1951 Refugee Convention, the right to seek asylum is not conditional on how someone enters the country or what they disclosed to a visa officer. Legal specialists note that the new rules create a direct tension with existing statute, which permits foreign nationals to seek asylum once inside the country if they face "persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution" back home.

The policy also creates a risk of perjury. An applicant who genuinely fears returning home but answers "no" to secure a visa has made a material misrepresentation to a federal officer, a criminal offence carrying a permanent bar from the United States. The cable does not explicitly state what would happen to a visa holder who later applied for asylum after having denied fearing harm, but such a scenario could expose the applicant to allegations of visa fraud and potential deportation.

How the US directive fits into the broader US immigration crackdown The directive cites executive order 14161, which Trump signed on his first day in office in January 2025, directing federal agencies to enhance immigration screening to prevent entry of individuals considered potential security threats.

The Trump administration has pursued a series of measures to reduce both legal and irregular immigration. These include a travel ban affecting citizens of 39 countries, cuts to student and temporary worker visas, and the cancellation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of migrants from 13 countries.

The number of monthly asylum seekers at the southwest border fell from nearly 40,000 in December 2024 to just 26 in February 2025, the month after Trump took office, according to an analysis by David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case challenging the administration's attempt to withdraw TPS for 350,000 Haitian and 6,000 Syrian immigrants.

The cable also cross-references classified operational guidance held on internal State Department systems, meaning the full scope of the new policy remains unknown outside the department.

What US State Department says about the new visa rules In response to questions, the State Department defended the directive as consistent with its national security mandate. "Under President Trump, the Department of State is using all available tools and resources to determine whether each visa applicant qualifies under US law," a department spokesperson said, adding that consular officers “are the first line of defence for US national security.”