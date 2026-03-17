US visa April 2026 bulletin released: Check key updates on EB-1 to EB-5 categories, and family visa caps

The US Department of State has released the Visa Bulletin for April 2026, outlining the availability of immigrant visa numbers under both “Final Action Dates” and “Dates for Filing Applications.” The bulletin guides applicants on when they can proceed with visa processing or adjustment of status.

How visa allocation works Visa allocations are made based on priority dates in chronological order, reflecting demand reported up to March 4, 2026. When demand exceeds available visas, categories are marked as “oversubscribed,” and cut-off dates are imposed. Applicants with priority dates beyond these cut-offs must wait until visas become available.

Annual visa limits for FY2026 For fiscal year 2026, family-sponsored immigrant visas are capped at 226,000 globally, as per the Immigration and Nationality Act. Employment-based visas have a minimum annual limit of 140,000.

Additionally, per-country limits are set at 7% of the total—equivalent to 25,620 visas—while dependent areas are capped at 2%, or 7,320 visas.

Oversubscribed countries The bulletin highlights continued high demand from countries such as India, China (mainland-born), Mexico, and the Philippines. These nations remain oversubscribed, meaning applicants may face longer waiting periods due to limited visa availability.

US visa categories explained: Family and Employment-based preferences The US Department of State outlines detailed categories for allocating immigrant visas under family-sponsored and employment-based preferences, governed by the Immigration and Nationality Act. These categories determine how visas are distributed annually among eligible applicants.

Family-sponsored visa preferences

Family-based immigration remains a cornerstone of the US immigration system, with visas allocated across four key categories based on familial relationships.

F1: Unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens

This category is allocated 23,400 visas annually, along with any unused visas from the fourth preference category.

F2: Families of permanent residents

The second preference category receives 114,200 visas, plus any surplus from the global cap and unused F1 visas. It is divided into two sub-groups:

F2A: Spouses and children of permanent residents receive 77% of this quota, with 75% exempt from per-country limits.

F2B: Unmarried adult children (21 years and older) of permanent residents receive the remaining 23%.

F3: Married sons and daughters of US citizens

This category is allocated 23,400 visas annually, along with any unused visas from the first and second preference groups.

F4: Siblings of adult US citizens

The fourth preference category provides 65,000 visas annually, plus any unused visas from the other family-based categories.

Employment-based visa preferences

Employment-based immigration is structured into five preference categories, each receiving a percentage of the total annual quota.

EB-1: Priority workers

This category receives 28.6% of the total employment-based visas, along with any unused visas from EB-4 and EB-5. It includes individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors, and multinational executives.

EB-2: Advanced degree professionals

Also allocated 28.6%, this category covers professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities, with access to unused EB-1 visas if available.

EB-3: Skilled workers and professionals

Another 28.6% is allocated to skilled workers, professionals, and certain unskilled workers. However, a maximum of 10,000 visas is reserved for “other workers.”

EB-4: Special immigrants

This category receives 7.1% of the total quota and includes specific groups such as religious workers and certain international employees.

EB-5: Investor visas

The EB-5 category also receives 7.1% of visas, with 32% reserved for targeted investments:

-20% for rural areas

-10% for high-unemployment areas

-2% for infrastructure projects

-The remaining 68% is unreserved and available to other eligible investors.

FINAL ACTION DATES FOR FAMILY-SPONSORED PREFERENCE CASES

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DATES FOR FILING FAMILY-SPONSORED VISA APPLICATIONS

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FINAL ACTION DATES FOR EMPLOYMENT-BASED PREFERENCE CASES

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DATES FOR FILING OF EMPLOYMENT-BASED VISA APPLICATIONS