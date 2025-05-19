US visa crackdown: Trump admin targets visa curbs on Indian travel agents aiding ‘illegal’ immigration to America

In a major crackdown on Indian travel agents to curb illegal migration and human trafficking, the United States Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on owners, executives and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India.

The move aims to curb illegal immigration to the US – an issue that previously brought the Donald Trump administration into focus as it oversaw hundreds of deportations.

In an order, the Department of State said that it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.

“Mission India’s Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across our Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations. We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks,” it said.

It further said that the immigration policy of the United States also aims to hold the falicitators of illegal immigration accountable.

“Our immigration policy aims not only to inform foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration to the United States but also to hold accountable individuals who violate our laws, including facilitators of illegal immigration,” it said.