US visa: Indians seeking F, M, J non-immigrant visas must 'adjust social media settings', says embassy — check new rules

US visa: If you're set to apply for a higher education in the US, get ready for a new digital checkpoint—your social media profiles.

In the latest advisory, the US Embassy in India has announced that all applicants for F, M, or J non-immigrant visas must now ensure their social media accounts are set to ‘public’ before appearing for a visa interview.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law," reads the US Embassy's instruction.

Those who fail to do so will be suspected of hiding that activity from US officials, reported The Guardian.

Indians seeking F, M, J non-immigrant visas must 'adjust social media settings', says embassy

The latest move to ask visa applicants to make their social media profiles ‘public’ comes after the US resumed processing F-1 student visas following a short suspension.

Why do social media accounts need to be made ‘public’? According to a report by The Guardian, US diplomats have been directed to conduct an online presence review for foreign students to look for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States”.

Also Read | Immigration news for Indians: New Zealand launches Parent Boost Visa

One official also told the media outlet that social media vetting will help the US ensure that the country can properly screen every single person attempting to visit the country.

Experts weigh in on the screening Reacting to the move, experts have said that while the resumption of interviews is good news, there is still a lot of uncertainty.