US visa interview pause hits Indian and Chinese students: Delays force some to defer university enrolment

The ongoing pause in US immigration visa interview appointments is disrupting study and travel plans for Indian and Chinese students, with some facing last-minute visa scrambles and others being forced to defer their university admissions, according to Times Higher Education (THE).

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Indian students face visa delays The US State Department temporarily halted immigration visa interview appointments at embassies worldwide at the end of August.

The State Department has not announced when the pause will end or when interviews will resume.

The disruption is particularly significant for Indian and Chinese students, who represent the largest international student populations in the US, the global data provider reported.

Indian students were already facing visa delays because of enhanced security checks. Binita Parekh, a Bengaluru-based overseas education expert, told THE that some students she works with had already resigned from their jobs after securing admission to prestigious US universities.

“Despite trying to book visa appointments since May 2026, they couldn’t secure slots in time,” Parekh said, according to THE.

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Students have reportedly made major financial and personal commitments, including quitting jobs, taking education loans and preparing for an international move.

Students forced into last-minute travel Parekh told the provider of news surrounding higher education that one student admitted to the University of Southern California secured an emergency visa appointment in the last week of August. After his visa was approved, he had to pack and leave India within 48 hours of receiving his passport.

Several US universities are allowing international students to arrive between seven and 12 days after the official start of their terms, giving some students a narrow window to travel, THE reported.

However, those unable to secure appointments within that period are facing a difficult choice, with some having to defer their studies to a later term.

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US losing appeal among some Indian students The visa uncertainty is also making destinations such as the UK, South Korea, Japan and Europe more attractive to Indian students, according to Times Higher Education.

Parekh said, according to the report, that Indian students were becoming more cautious about choosing the US and were increasingly exploring the UK and Europe rather than automatically making America their first choice.

Pushkar, director of the International Centre Goa, told THE that the US had previously been the “number one choice” for Indian students because of salaries, job opportunities and the possibility of eventually obtaining US citizenship.

But that path has become “more challenging”, he said, adding that students were increasingly considering Germany and France, which offer clearer opportunities for a path to citizenship.

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Chinese students also affected Chinese students are also facing disruption. Times Higher Education cited reports from the South China Morning Post that some Chinese students have been forced to defer their US enrolment until next year.

Richard Coward, founder and CEO of education platform Global Admissions, said the US would nevertheless retain its appeal because of its strong economy and higher salary opportunities.

“The US economy is the world’s leading economy and there are opportunities for higher salaries,” Coward told THE.

He said careers remain the “number one factor” for students when deciding where to study.

Chinese students increasingly choosing Asia Coward also reportedly acknowledged a longer-term trend of Chinese students choosing destinations closer to home.

According to figures cited by THE, the number of Chinese students in Japan reached 131,097 in 2025, just below the 143,200 Chinese students enrolled at UK universities in the 2024-25 academic year.

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