US visa interview rules set to get tougher from 2 September; here's how it may impact your visa application

The US Department of State has made new changes to strengthen security in its non-immigrant visa interview waiver programme, which will be implemented from 2 September 2025, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) press release. Houston-based immigration attorney Steven Brown stated that the changes will lead to delays in appointments.

Advertisement

The non-immigrant visa categories consist of tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F and M), work visas (H-1B), and exchange visas (J). Diplomatic visas come under categories A and G.

US visa interview waiver: What are the changes for applicants? The new guidelines stated that the majority of non-immigrant visa applicants, comprising those under the age of 14 and over the age of 79, will be required to undergo compulsory consular interviews. However, exceptions apply to certain categories, including A-1, A-2, C-3 (excluding attendants of officials), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, TECRO E-1, and individuals holding diplomatic or official visas.

A notable exception applies to individuals renewing a full-validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa, or a Mexican Border Crossing Card/Foil, provided the renewal is done within 12 months of the previous visa’s expiration. To qualify, the applicant must have been at least 18 years old at the time the original visa was issued and must apply from their country of nationality or residence.

Advertisement

However, they must also have no prior visa refusals (unless overturned or waived) and no apparent or potential ineligibility. Even in such cases, consular officers retain broad discretion to require an interview on a case-by-case basis.

Also Read | US pauses visa processing at embassy in Niger, State Dept says

Even when interview waivers are available, consular officers still have the discretion to require an interview on a case-by-case basis for any reason. This policy overrides the Interview Waiver update issued on 18 February 2025.

According to USCIS, “consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for any reason. Applicants should check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about visa application requirements and procedures, and to learn more about the embassy or consulate’s operating status and services.”

Advertisement

'Longer waits’ “My reading of this is that they are basically getting rid of Dropbox (interview waivers) for most categories. This will lead to longer waits for appointments and is significantly less efficient for renewals of visas. Also, requiring interviews for children is patently absurd,” Brown stated on X.

Earlier this month, the United States introduced a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee, scheduled to take effect in 2026. This fee, which functions as a security deposit, is pegged to inflation and may be refunded if visa holders fulfil compliance conditions.