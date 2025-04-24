US visa not needed? Citizens from THESE countries can stay in America without visa for 90 days. Is India included?

Under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), citizens from 41 countries can enter the United States for 90 days without a visa, provided they meet certain requirements. This initiative allows citizens from these countries to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without obtaining or applying for a visa.
The Visa Waiver Program (VWP), administered by the Department of Homeland Security, allows eligible citizens or nationals of designated countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for 90 days or less without obtaining a visa.
In return, these designated countries are expected to allow US citizens and nationals to travel to their countries for a similar length of time without a visa for business or tourism purposes.
No, currently, India is not designated as a VWP country. Hence, citizens and nationals from India cannot visit the United States for 90 days without a visa.
Citizens of countries such asUnited Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan are eligible.
A visit to the United States under the VWP is prohibited to travellers possessing passports with specified security features. Visa Waiver Program passport requirements are:
