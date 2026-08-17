US vs China AI race: Washington plans to tell countries to choose between Pax Silica and Beijing’s rival AI framework

The United States is preparing to tell dozens of countries that they must choose between Washington and Beijing in the global artificial intelligence race, warning that countries joining China’s competing AI framework could be excluded from a US-led coalition, Reuters reported.

A US official and an internal State Department draft reviewed by Reuters said Washington is preparing to send the message to countries that have signed a US-backed statement on AI cooperation.

US seeks to strengthen AI coalition The move comes as Washington and Beijing intensify their competition over artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals needed to build advanced AI systems.

The US launched the Pax Silica initiative last year to strengthen supply chains for AI models, semiconductor chips and critical minerals while reducing dependence on China and other strategic competitors.

Around two dozen countries have joined the initiative, including Japan, Australia and South Korea. Kazakhstan, a major potential source of critical minerals, has also joined Pax Silica but has separately signed up for China's rival AI initiative.

The draft letter, prepared by the US State Department, is addressed to the 35 signatories of a US “AI Opportunity Statement” signed in June.

‘You can’t have it both ways’ A US official told Reuters that Washington wants to make clear that countries cannot simultaneously participate in competing AI frameworks led by the US and China.

“You can’t have it both ways,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because internal discussions were ongoing.

The draft letter states: “To be part of everything is to be part of nothing.”

It also describes signing the Pax Silica Declaration as a commitment rather than simply a membership arrangement.

The letter urges countries to “choose deliberately” and says Pax Silica membership cannot be held alongside “duplicative initiatives whose expectations conflict with our own.”

Although the draft does not specifically name China, the message is aimed at countries participating in Beijing-backed initiatives, according to Reuters.

Kazakhstan raises concerns in Washington Kazakhstan has emerged as a particular concern for US officials because it is currently the only country known to have joined both initiatives.

Washington welcomed Kazakhstan into Pax Silica in June, describing it as the first Central Asian country to join the framework and highlighting its significant reserves of critical minerals.

Those minerals are essential for advanced technologies, including semiconductor and AI-related industries.

The US official said it was difficult for a country to present itself as a trusted partner in one technology ecosystem while joining a Chinese initiative designed to promote a competing vision for AI.

China launches rival AI framework The US push follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s launch in July of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, a rival framework aimed at expanding cooperation around Chinese AI technology.

Beijing has promoted its open-weight AI models as an alternative to US-led technology platforms.

Chinese AI developers have also made rapid advances, increasing pressure on US companies and policymakers to maintain Washington’s technological lead.

China's embassy in Washington criticised the US approach, saying Beijing opposes the politicisation of trade and technology.

“Such actions will only stifle global AI advances and serve no one’s interests,” an embassy spokesperson said.

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Critical minerals at centre of rivalry The US-China AI competition extends beyond software and AI models to the supply chains supporting the technology.

Pax Silica seeks to encourage joint projects and investment among US partners while reducing reliance on adversaries for critical minerals, AI models and semiconductor chips.

China currently has a dominant position in several critical-mineral supply chains and has previously used restrictions on mineral exports as leverage during trade tensions with Washington.

President Donald Trump has increased US efforts to develop domestic sources of critical minerals and secure supplies from allied countries.

US-China AI race reaches critical stage The rivalry comes as AI capabilities advance rapidly, including developments that could give systems greater autonomy.

Chinese open-weight AI models have increasingly challenged proprietary systems developed by US companies including OpenAI and Anthropic.

At the same time, Beijing is considering restrictions on overseas access to some of its leading AI models, reflecting tensions between its push to expand Chinese technology globally and its national-security concerns.

Reuters could not determine when the US intends to send the letter or whether its contents could change before it is issued.

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