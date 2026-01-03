US warns against travelling to Venezuela, issues highest travel advisory level: ‘Wrongful detention, torture’

United States issued a ‘Level 4’ Travel Advisory following its ‘large scale strike' against Venezuela, warning Americans against traveling to the South American nation, citing the risk of "wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure."

A Level 4 Travel Advisory by US– marked as “Do not Travel” is the highest level of warning in terms of travel advisories– indicating life-threatening risks.

The Donald Trump-led US administration – in its travel advisory – stated that anyone with US citizenship or any other US residency status in Venezuela should leave the country immediately, including those traveling on Venezuelan or other foreign passports.

US mentioned that it has no way to contact US nationals detained in Venezuela, and those detained are not allowed to contact family members or independent legal counsel. It said that independent human rights organizations, detainees have been subjected to torture and cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment, including severe beatings, prolonged restraint in stress positions, and waterboarding, citing former detainees.

Security alert issued The US Embassy in Caracas issued a security alert, stating that the US Embassy in Bogota is aware of reports of explosions in and around Caracas, Venezuela.

“The U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, warns U.S. citizens not to travel to Venezuela. U.S. citizens in Venezuela should shelter in place,” read the alert.

US- Venezuela conflict - What happened in Caracas? At least seven explosions, accompanied by the sound of low-flying aircraft were reportedly heard around 2 am (local time) Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas – jolting residents out of their sleep.

People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the street following the explosions. A witness told AP, “The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes in the distance."

The attacks took place in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the Venezuelan government said in a statement, as per Reuters. According to a report by CNN, power outages occurred in several neighbourhoods following the strikes.

Following the strikes, Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social that the "US has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader." He also claimed that Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

The bombings in Venezuela came as the US military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats. On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the US to combat drug trafficking.

Why US attacked Venezuela? Key Points to know Maduro's capture comes days after US had offered a $50m reward for information leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, doubling an earlier reward of $25m set by the Trump administration in January 2025.

Us has accused the Venezuelan leader of being one of the world’s leading narco-traffickers and working with cartels to flood the US with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

In 2020, federal prosecutors alleged that Maduro and other senior Venezuelan government officials collaborated with the Colombian guerilla group Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, or FARC, to traffic cocaine and weapons to the United States.