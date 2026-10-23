US warns Americans travelling to China of wrongful detention risk: What to know

The US State Department has warned American citizens travelling to mainland China to exercise increased caution, citing the risk of wrongful detention, arbitrary enforcement of local laws and restrictions on leaving the country.

In a travel advisory issued on October 19, 2026, the department assigned China a Level 2 warning, advising travellers to exercise increased caution. It said China's expansive national security, counterespionage and data security laws give authorities broad discretion to detain or interrogate foreign nationals, including over routine business activities, research and public expression.

The advisory also flagged risks for Americans of Chinese heritage, businesspeople involved in disputes, academics, journalists and individuals with current or former connections to the US government.

Why has the US issued a warning for China? According to the State Department, foreign nationals in China may face interrogation, detention or expulsion over alleged violations of national security laws. The advisory said authorities could classify a wide range of documents, data, statistics and other materials as state secrets, potentially even retroactively.

The department warned that activities such as conducting research or handling publicly or commercially available information could expose foreign nationals to scrutiny.

Americans with current or previous affiliations with US law enforcement, the military, intelligence agencies or other government bodies may face additional risks, the advisory said. People travelling on US government-funded programmes and those involved in business disputes with Chinese companies were also identified as potentially vulnerable.

The department said some Americans have faced criminal charges in connection with civil business disputes. In certain cases, disputes have reportedly been resolved through settlements favouring Chinese businesses.

What are exit bans, and why are they a concern? The advisory highlighted China's use of exit bans, which prevent individuals from leaving the country.

According to the State Department, such restrictions may be imposed to compel people to participate in government or Chinese Communist Party investigations, influence civil disputes, pressure relatives or associates to return from abroad, or gain leverage over foreign governments.

Americans may discover an exit ban only when attempting to leave China, the department warned. It also said there may be no available legal process to challenge some restrictions in court.

The advisory noted that exit bans linked to civil or business disputes have remained in place for years in some cases, preventing Americans from travelling abroad for medical treatment. It also cited instances in which restrictions were imposed on US citizen children whose relatives were under investigation.

The State Department said Americans facing wrongful detention could remain imprisoned for years and may not receive consistent access to US government representatives or family members.

Why are Chinese-American travellers facing additional scrutiny? The advisory warned that dual US-Chinese citizens, former Chinese citizens and Americans of Chinese descent may face additional scrutiny or harassment.

China does not recognise dual nationality, according to the department. Chinese authorities may consider certain individuals Chinese nationals if they enter using Chinese-issued identity or travel documents, potentially restricting US consular assistance if they are detained or placed under an exit ban.

The State Department encouraged dual nationals and naturalised US citizens of Chinese descent to enter mainland China using a US passport and an appropriate Chinese visa.

It also cautioned that former Chinese citizens may face additional administrative requirements before being allowed to leave the country.

What has the US said about online communications and protests? The department advised Americans to assume that Chinese security services could access emails, text messages and social media posts sent to or from China. It also warned that messages exchanged through Chinese applications could potentially be read even when users are outside the country.

According to the advisory, people could face detention or deportation for private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong, Macau or the Chinese Communist Party.

Americans were also advised to avoid demonstrations, exercise caution near large gatherings and avoid photographing protesters or police without permission. Foreign teachers and students could face detention or deportation for expressing views contrary to the ruling party's positions, the department said.

What precautions should Americans take before travelling to China? The State Department recommended that Americans travelling to China enrol in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates and help the US embassy or consulate contact them or their emergency contacts during emergencies.

Travellers were advised to carry a valid US passport and Chinese visa, establish a regular communication plan with family or employers, purchase travel insurance and prepare for the possibility of detention or limited access to consular assistance.

The department also urged visitors to review local laws and customs, avoid illegal drugs and ensure their luggage contains no ammunition or prohibited weapons.

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