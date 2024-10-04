US weapon sales chief McCaul urges Joe Biden to expedite delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel amid war with Hezbollah

US Representative Michael McCaul urged President Biden to expedite weapons shipments to Israel, particularly 2,000-pound bombs. He emphasised the operational necessity amid rising regional tensions and noted that several planned weapons sales are awaiting approval for over four months.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published4 Oct 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee called on President Biden to accelerate crucial weapons shipments to Israel, including heavy bombs, which have been delayed due to human rights issues.
Michael McCaul, the US Representative and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, appealed to President Joe Biden to speed-up the shipments process of crucial weapons to Israel.

In a letter addressed to the US President, the Republican said, “I urge you to act today to ensure all weapons shipments to Israel, including 2,000-pound bombs, are expedited to support our ally," Reuters reported. This letter points to a stalled transfer of 2,000-pound bombs halted months ago amid human rights concerns.

Mentioning that the time to act is now with rising tensions in the region in the wake of operational necessity, he stated, “We all wish Israel did not need these larger bombs, but they are operationally necessary." McCaul reasoned that the reality is both militia outfits - Hamas and Hezbollah - are deploying extensive subterranean tunnels and bunkers, necessitating bombs with the power to penetrate fortified underground structures.

McCaul, who reviews all major foreign US weapons sales, asserted that he was also aware of more than ten other planned weapons sales to Israel that are yet to receive final clearance and have been awaiting approval for more than four months now. Fears of civilian casualties in densely populated Gaza have delayed the dispatch of these weapons. These bombs are capable of wreaking havoc in urban areas as they are designed to rip through thick concrete and metal.

Cautioning against the use of such heavy weaponry in densely populated regions where civilians could bear the brunt of the impact, human rights advocates have been vocal in urging restraint. In addition to McCaul, many Republicans have appealed to US President Joe Biden administration to rethink its stance on stalling the bomb shipments.

These appeals come in the backdrop of global fears that the Middle East stand-off will erupt into full-scale war. This prompted appeals to the Biden administration to provide more support to Israel. Israel has been shell-locked in an escalating battle with the Hamas militant group in Gaza for almost a year now. However, Israel's focus shifted northward recently as it targeted. Hezbollah's lead commander positions in Lebanon. The Iran-backed militia outfit has been a longstanding adversary of Israel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 07:48 AM IST
