US weather alert: 50 mn Americans brace for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds; check full forecast till Tuesday here

A severe weather spell is expected across the Plains and Midwest through the weekend and into early next week, bringing major threats of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds until Tuesday.

Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to remain under severe storm alerts on Sunday and Monday, with around 8 million at risk on Sunday and nearly 40 million on Monday, according to ABC News.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has raised the risk level for southeastern Oklahoma to 4 out of 5, classified as a “moderate risk,” due to the possibility of giant hail and one or two strong tornadoes.

On Thursday evening, an EF4 tornado packing winds of 170–175 mph caused major destruction near Enid, Oklahoma, damaging and destroying several buildings. It marked the first EF4 tornado in Garfield County, Oklahoma, since April 26, 1991.

US weather forecast Meanwhile, a line of showers and thunderstorms is moving across parts of the South, while additional thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Plains later in the day.

Also Read | Wheat Rallies on Weather Woes and Iran-Linked Fertilizer Crunch

On Saturday, the threat of severe weather is set to intensify again as a new weather boundary is likely to develop. Areas marked under the “very likely” risk zone, including Ada, Oklahoma, could face giant hail measuring 2 to 4 inches or more in diameter, along with strong tornadoes rated above EF2, as per The Weather Channel.

Storm activity is expected to begin during the afternoon and strengthen further by evening, especially from eastern Kansas to north Texas and northern Louisiana. Cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Wichita, and Shreveport may all experience severe weather conditions.

Also Read | Tornadoes trigger power outages, damage and flood concerns across Michigan

On Sunday, the risk of supercell thunderstorms will remain high across the Central and Southern Plains, particularly in parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. With warm, humid air and strong wind shear creating favourable conditions, these storms could produce strong tornadoes, along with very large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Cities such as Kansas City and Oklahoma City are expected to remain on alert. A comparatively lower severe weather threat may also affect cities like Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, where large hail and strong winds are possible.

On Monday, the heightened threat of severe weather could reportedly extend into the Mississippi Valley and the lower Ohio Valley. Another round of supercell thunderstorms may develop across parts of Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois, with the potential to produce strong tornadoes. Some of these tornadoes could be long-track and especially dangerous. Cities including St. Louis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Nashville, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Des Moines are expected to remain on alert.