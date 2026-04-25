US weather alert: 50 mn Americans brace for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds; check full forecast till Tuesday here

A severe weather spell is expected across the Plains and Midwest through the weekend and into early next week, bringing major threats of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds until Tuesday.
Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to remain under severe storm alerts on Sunday and Monday, with around 8 million at risk on Sunday and nearly 40 million on Monday, according to ABC News.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has raised the risk level for southeastern Oklahoma to 4 out of 5, classified as a “moderate risk,” due to the possibility of giant hail and one or two strong tornadoes.
On Thursday evening, an EF4 tornado packing winds of 170–175 mph caused major destruction near Enid, Oklahoma, damaging and destroying several buildings. It marked the first EF4 tornado in Garfield County, Oklahoma, since April 26, 1991.
Meanwhile, a line of showers and thunderstorms is moving across parts of the South, while additional thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Plains later in the day.
On Saturday, the threat of severe weather is set to intensify again as a new weather boundary is likely to develop. Areas marked under the “very likely” risk zone, including Ada, Oklahoma, could face giant hail measuring 2 to 4 inches or more in diameter, along with strong tornadoes rated above EF2, as per The Weather Channel.
Storm activity is expected to begin during the afternoon and strengthen further by evening, especially from eastern Kansas to north Texas and northern Louisiana. Cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Wichita, and Shreveport may all experience severe weather conditions.
On Sunday, the risk of supercell thunderstorms will remain high across the Central and Southern Plains, particularly in parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. With warm, humid air and strong wind shear creating favourable conditions, these storms could produce strong tornadoes, along with very large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Cities such as Kansas City and Oklahoma City are expected to remain on alert. A comparatively lower severe weather threat may also affect cities like Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, where large hail and strong winds are possible.
On Monday, the heightened threat of severe weather could reportedly extend into the Mississippi Valley and the lower Ohio Valley. Another round of supercell thunderstorms may develop across parts of Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois, with the potential to produce strong tornadoes. Some of these tornadoes could be long-track and especially dangerous. Cities including St. Louis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Nashville, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Des Moines are expected to remain on alert.
By Tuesday, although it is still some time away, the remaining frontal boundary could continue to trigger severe storms across parts of the Gulf Coast states. The highest risk is expected to stretch from northeastern Texas to northwestern Alabama. Cities such as Memphis, Little Rock, Shreveport, and Huntsville are likely to face the greatest threat and should closely monitor weather updates.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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