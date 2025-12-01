US weather alert: Are schools closed today? Heavy snow batters multiple states – New York City under Nor'easter scare

Amid warnings of a Nor'easter that could mess up the New Yorkers' commute on Tuesday and weather alerts and heavy snowfall across various US states, including Michigan, many schools and colleges have cancelled classes.

Which schools are closed today? Schools in St. Joseph County, Michigan, announced closures for Monday on Sunday evening itself. The early decisions from the southern districts have increased the likelihood of similar announcements spreading to neighbouring areas, as per local media reports.

The closures come as temperatures plunged, with back roads likely to develop dangerous ice conditions following a weekend snowstorm that dumped up to 12 inches of snow across the region.

The northern parts of West Michigan are facing similar conditions, with rural districts the most likely to shut down. Areas with the highest likelihood of closures span four counties:

Rural schools in Oceana County are dealing with challenging weather conditions.

Newaygo County districts are keeping a close eye on back-road safety.

Administrators in Mecosta County are evaluating whether travel will be safe.

Schools in Montcalm County are also considering closures as weather concerns grow.

Meanwhile, schools in Ottawa County and the Grand Rapids metropolitan reportedly face minimal closure risk for Monday. Which colleges are closed? Iowa State University has cancelled all daytime and evening classes for Monday, 1 December, due to potentially hazardous road conditions following the Thanksgiving holiday. The university itself will remain open, and Facilities Planning and Management crews will be working over the weekend to clear roads and sidewalks.

Employees of Iowa State University unable to make it on Monday have been asked to coordinate with their supervisor to work remotely or take a leave, according to a report by cbs2iowa. When travelling to campus, students and employees have been encouraged to prioritise safety.

The University of Northern Iowa has announced it will cancel all classes on Monday, 1 December, giving students returning from Thanksgiving break more time to travel safely. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday. Nor'easter warning for New York City New York City is likely to receive continuous 12-16 hours of rain or snow, under the influence of a Nor'easter which is expected to blow into the city on Tuesday, meteorologists have said.

The storm is expected to blow into the Big Apple around 6 AM (local time), bringing a mix of rain and snow that could lead to slippery roads for commuters heading back into town after the holiday weekend. Most major cities in the greater region — including Baltimore, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Boston will see conditions similar to the Big Apple, mentioned a report by New York Post.