US weather alert: Bitter cold to grip New York, western Massachusetts, other regions as temperatures plummet

Bitter cold to grip New York City but snow is expected to taper off around midday Sunday. It will witness clear skies and dropping temperatures as a fast-moving winter storm moves through the Northeast, according to Bloomberg.

New York and Washington could see roughly 4 inches of snow, with Long Island receiving up to 5 inches. Philadelphia, central New Jersey, southeastern Massachusetts, and Cape Cod may get as much as 6 inches, while Boston is forecast to see about 2 inches.

After the snow tapers off during the day, skies will clear, and temperatures will plunge well below freezing tonight, the report noted. Central Park in New York is expected to reach 18°F (-8°C), Washington 17°F, and Boston 14°F. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories stretch from eastern Virginia to Cape Cod.

In Foxborough, the day is mostly cloudy with periods of light snow. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 32°F, with north-northwest winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph, according to weather.com. There is a 70% chance of snow, though accumulations are likely to remain under an inch. At night, clouds will gradually clear, bringing colder conditions with lows near 12°F. Winds will continue from the north-northwest at speeds of 10 to 20 mph.

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire Tri-State area until 11 am Monday.

NWS Boston shares update Snow will generally taper off by midday in western Massachusetts; however, it would witness the bitter cold. Snow will end in Connecticut, while eastern Massachusetts may see snow continuing into the afternoon, NWS Boston said on X, adding Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts could receive 2–4 inches, with some areas near the south coast possibly seeing 5–6 inches. Areas north of I-90 can expect a light dusting up to 2 inches.

A sharp cold snap is sweeping across the United States, stretching from the Canadian border down to the Gulf Coast, as cold weather advisories cover areas from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic. Forecasts show Atlanta dropping to 19°F overnight, Nashville to 12°F, Chicago to 7°F, and Indianapolis plunging to –2°F, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Gusty winds are expected to intensify the chill, making temperatures feel even colder and increasing the risk of frostbite for anyone with uncovered skin.

Meanwhile, crews throughout Greater Cincinnati have been clearing roads to keep them passable after heavy snowfall on Saturday left between two and seven inches across the region. The record snowfall ended overnight, but extremely cold air has since moved in, making Sunday and Monday First Alert Weather Days.

To prevent frostbite and hypothermia, NWS advised to dress in layers, keep skin covered, and limit time outdoors, further mentioning that if you suspect someone is suffering from either condition, seek medical help immediately.