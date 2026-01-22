US weather alert: Extreme cold warning issued for these regions; schools delayed in Pittsburgh

A powerful winter storm, the biggest of the seasons set to bring record-setting cold beginning Friday. It will reportedly move across Texas before surging up the East Coast toward major cities like New York and Boston.

Because of strong winds, bitter cold, and heavy snow, parts of the Upper and Mid-Mississippi Valley are under a Blizzard Warning tonight. The National Weather Service (NWS) states that several areas have issued Extreme Cold Watches and Warnings through Saturday. Sub-zero and single-digit temperatures are expected to spread from the Northern Plains on Thursday into the Mid-Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and the Northeast by Sunday.

Over the weekend, more than 175 million people could be affected by snow, rain, sleet, and ice. Around 230 million are expected to experience temperatures at or below 20°F (-7°C), according to Brian Hurley, a senior forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center, reported Bloomberg.

The NWS has issued a winter storm watch spanning more than 1,100 miles (1,770 km), from New Mexico through Tennessee and Alabama. Additional winter weather advisories and warnings extend from North Dakota across the Great Lakes into western New York. Forecasters say at least 222 daily cold-temperature records could be matched or broken through next Tuesday.

Many schools and organisations across the Pittsburgh region have announced delays or changed their schedules for the day as winter weather affects parts of western Pennsylvania, according to CBS News.

The National Weather Service has placed sections of the area under a Winter Weather Advisory, which remains in effect until 10 am Thursday.

