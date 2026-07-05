US weather alert: National Weather Service warns of 105°F heat index and poor air quality after July 4 storms

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple weather alerts across several states following severe Fourth of July storms, warning residents of dangerous heat, flooding, poor air quality, and strong thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, with heat index values expected to reach 106°F (41.1°C) in parts of the Mid-Atlantic. Authorities have also extended an Extreme Heat Watch for parts of Arizona and issued air quality advisories due to wildfire smoke in Colorado.

Heat advisory in Mid-Atlantic The National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, said heat index values could climb to 106°F across portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina, and central and eastern Virginia.

The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Officials warned that the combination of high temperatures and humidity could cause heat-related illnesses and urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, remain in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight, and limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening.

Arizona under extreme heat watch The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Extreme Heat Watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening for parts of southern Arizona.

Temperatures are forecast to range from 107°F to 111°F (42°C to 44°C) across Tucson Metro, Western Pima County, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, the Tohono O'odham Nation, and the Upper Gila River Valley.

Forecasters warned that the prolonged heat could significantly increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for people working outdoors.

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory through 9 a.m. Monday because of wildfire smoke drifting from fires burning in Colorado and Utah.

The advisory covers more than 20 counties, including Pueblo, Durango, Gunnison, Telluride, Leadville, Salida, Alamosa and Breckenridge.

Health officials advised residents, particularly children, older adults and people with heart or respiratory conditions, to remain indoors if smoke becomes heavy and reduce outdoor activity.

Flooding threat in Tennessee Heavy thunderstorms prompted the National Weather Service in Nashville to issue a Flood Advisory for Bedford and Marshall counties in Middle Tennessee until 12:15 p.m. CDT Sunday.

Radar indicated that between 1 and 2 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas, with minor flooding expected in low-lying and poor drainage locations.

Communities including Shelbyville, Lewisburg, Chapel Hill, Cornersville, Farmington, Unionville and Belfast were identified as areas at risk.

Officials reminded motorists to avoid driving through flooded roads, warning, "Turn around, don't drown."

Flood warning extended in Louisiana In Louisiana, the National Weather Service in Shreveport extended a Flood Warning for Bodcau Bayou at Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Bossier and Webster parishes.

The river is forecast to rise above the flood stage of 172 feet on Sunday afternoon and crest near 175 feet by Tuesday morning. The warning remains in effect until further notice.

Residents were advised to stay away from flooded roads and riverbanks.

Strong thunderstorms hit Florida The National Weather Service in Tallahassee also issued a Special Weather Statement for parts of Dixie and Lafayette counties in Florida.

A strong thunderstorm moving north near Cross City was expected to produce wind gusts of up to 40 mph, capable of bringing down tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

Residents in the affected areas were advised to seek shelter indoors if outdoors.

Officials urge caution The latest alerts come after severe Fourth of July storms swept through parts of the country, leaving behind dangerous heat, localized flooding, poor air quality and unstable weather conditions.