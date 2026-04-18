US weather alert: Severe thunderstorms likely in Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes after powerful winds, tornadoes

A stretch of destruction was visible across large parts of the United States on Saturday, as powerful winds and reported tornadoes ripped through communities, tearing off roofs, uprooting trees, and blocking rural roads with debris.

Another wave of severe thunderstorms is expected to hit parts of the Southern Plains, Mississippi Valley, and Great Lakes on Saturday afternoon and continue into the night, according to the National Weather Service. Around 28 million people are at risk of severe weather conditions on Saturday, as per CBS News.

The primary threat comes from strong, damaging winds, though the storms could also bring isolated hail, flash flooding, and the possibility of a tornado. The system is forecast to move toward the East Coast overnight.

As of Saturday morning, more than 70,000 customers across the Midwest and Great Lakes regions were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us, with the majority of outages reported in Illinois and Missouri.

Despite the intensity of Friday’s storms, which swept across the Upper Midwest and brought another wave of severe weather to the region, no fatalities were reported. However, officials warned that some rural areas could face a prolonged recovery process.

“We are extremely fortunate that this storm did not result in loss of life or serious injury,” Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall stated of the storm that struck Lena, Illinois, on Friday, according to AP.

View full Image View full Image Debris is scattered across the yard where a house once stood after a tornado on Tuesday along Raese Road on April 15, 2026 in Union Center, Wisconsin. (Getty Images via AFP) ( Getty Images via AFP )

View full Image View full Image Debris and fallen tree limbs cover the ground after a severe storm that tore through the Upper Midwest on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Rochester, Minn. (Hollie Bennett Piotrowicz via AP) ( AP )

Officials in Wisconsin and Minnesota shared similar concerns. In central Wisconsin, a suspected tornado that swept through the communities of Kronenwetter and Ringle caused significant damage to homes and briefly trapped some residents in their basements, Ringle Fire Chief Chris Kielman said.

Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb remarked that he had never witnessed such extensive destruction in his 34 years in law enforcement. “A lot of people are going to need a lot of help,” Billeb said while referring to the storms in Wisconsin.

Tornadoes cause ‘multiple levels’ of damage In Olmsted County, Minnesota, sheriff’s officials reported that tornadoes had caused “multiple levels” of damage. At least 30 homes in Marion Township were affected, with several suffering what officials described as significant damage. Authorities also conducted door-to-door checks to ensure residents were safe.

The NWS indicated that the destruction was likely the result of tornado activity and said detailed assessments of the impacted areas would be carried out over the weekend.

In Illinois, 14-year-old Leo Zach said he had just arrived at a high school band room for a music competition when the building began to shake and the power suddenly went out.

He added that the room was crowded with students, many of whom were extremely frightened, with some experiencing panic attacks. “I’m definitely on the luckier side of how that could’ve happened. I was just trying to stay calm, help other people," he stated.

Images and videos shared online showed widespread damage, including a garage destroyed, bricks ripped from buildings, and fences knocked down.

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Lena, a village with a population of around 3,000, is situated roughly 117 miles (188 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Rachel Nemon said she had been on her way to pick up her stepson from Lena’s middle school when she pulled into a car wash to seek shelter from the storm. From there, she witnessed a large tree being uprooted and sparks flying just a few feet away. “This is something that you see online, not in real life, especially in a small town in Illinois,” she said.