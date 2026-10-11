US weather alert: Tornado watch issued for 10 counties in North Carolina, South Carolina

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch covering 10 counties in southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina, with the alert remaining in force until 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

In North Carolina, the alert applies to Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson counties.

In South Carolina, Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties are included in the watch.

Several cities and towns across the two states fall within the affected areas. These include Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Lumberton, Conway, Leland, Southport, Whiteville, Elizabethtown, Bennettsville, Dillon, Marion, Mullins and Surf City.

Other communities covered by the alert include Bladenboro, Boiling Spring Lakes, Burgaw, Chadbourn, Garden City, Lake Waccamaw, Little River, Long Beach, McColl, Oak Island, Red Hill, Socastee, Sunset Beach and Tabor City.

Tornado warning issued for two North Carolina counties Separately, the NWS office in Raleigh issued a tornado warning for Chatham and Randolph counties at 10.22 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The warning expired at 10.45 a.m.

At the time, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was reported near the North Carolina Zoo. According to the weather service, the storm was moving northeastward at 30 mph.

The NWS warned of potentially dangerous conditions, stating, “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

The warning covered several locations, including Asheboro, the North Carolina Zoo, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley and Coleridge.

Parts of Interstate 73 were also included in the alert, specifically the sections between mile markers 65 and 68 and between mile markers 70 and 72.

NWS issues safety advisory The weather service urged people in the affected areas to seek shelter immediately and avoid exposure to flying debris.

"Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the NWS said.

Tornadoes reported in South Carolina The latest alerts follow reports of tornado activity in South Carolina as the remnants of Isaias moved across the state on Saturday and early Sunday.

The NWS tracked a confirmed tornado from Allendale County into Barnwell County and reported another tornado in Fairfield County.