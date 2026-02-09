US weather | Dense fog advisory for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi: What you must know before heading out

Exercise additional vigilance when heading to the streets for your Monday start because a dense fog advisory was issued for several areas in Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi from midnight until 9 AM for visibility of a quarter of a mile or lower.

Owing to the dense fog advisory for sections of the River and Bayou Parishes through 9 AM, 9 February serves as a primary weather impact date.

Once 11:30 AM arrives, the nearby Lake Pontchartrain regions will experience some lingering fog as well as the seaside zones throughout the day.

Advertisement

Monday’s peaks hit 70-76 degrees with largely sunny skies.

Minimums tonight will drop to 51-55 degrees with an additional chance for nocturnal fog. This will be more extensive.

Mist to make a comeback Mist will make a comeback on Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday mornings.

Tuesday appears to have a stronger possibility to witness scattered thick fog.

The odds seem to diminish for Wednesday and Thursday as we receive more cloud blankets along with a minor possibility for precipitation.

Highs over the remainder of the week reach the mid- 70s. There is a slight chance of a drizzle on Wednesday. Lows every night drop to the 50s.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) and local reports for 9 February, the dense fog advisory was issued for the following specific areas:

Advertisement

Southeast Louisiana River and Bayou Parishes: This specifically includes St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Upper Lafourche parishes.

Greater New Orleans: Coverage extended to Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines, and Central Plaquemines.

Southern Mississippi The advisory covered several counties in southwest Mississippi, including Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, and Walthall counties.

After the clouds generally depart by early Monday afternoon, a few will remain, but most of the region will enjoy sunshine… Chilly morning conditions will be milder than what was observed recently, with much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi experiencing the upper 40s although some locations along the South Shore will be in the low 50s.

But it will heat up into the low 70s for Monday, which will remain through the approaching weekend, which is higher-than-normal for this time of the year.

Advertisement

The balance of this coming week, besides the likelihood of a “foggy scenario,” will witness some sprinkles, but there are increased rain probabilities with the outlook of being widespread for Saturday during the day and night — which just so happens to be Valentine’s Day.

Also, moisture will be on the rise as well and it should decrease once the boundary delivering us the rain on Saturday departs.

Tempests are also anticipated this weekend.