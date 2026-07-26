US weather forecast: Heat dome to trigger record-breaking temperatures across Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and North Dakota

A dangerous heat dome is gripping large parts of the central United States, pushing temperatures well above normal and placing nearly 80 million people under heat advisories and extreme heat warnings. Forecasters, according to AP, say the intense heat, stretching from Texas to North Dakota, is likely to persist into next week, with high humidity and unusually warm nights increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Here's what you need to know about the latest heatwave.

What is a heat dome? A heat dome is a weather pattern caused by a strong area of high atmospheric pressure that traps hot air beneath it, much like a lid on a pot.

As the air sinks, it compresses and warms further, preventing cooler air or storm systems from moving into the region. This allows temperatures to remain elevated for several consecutive days, often creating prolonged and dangerous heatwaves.

Meteorologists as per the AP report say the current heat dome is expected to remain largely stationary through the coming week, prolonging the extreme conditions across much of the central US.

Which areas are affected? The heatwave spans a vast area of the country, including:

Texas

Oklahoma

Kansas

Nebraska

North and South Dakota

Great Plains

Midwest

Mississippi Valley

Desert Southwest

Gulf Coast

Parts of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming

Some areas around Denver could experience temperatures 10°F to 15°F above average, while western Nebraska is forecast to reach 108°F (42°C). Las Vegas is also expected to see temperatures near 114°F (45°C).

Meanwhile, the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and much of the Pacific Northwest are expected to escape the worst of the heat.

Why is this heatwave considered dangerous? The danger comes not only from extremely high daytime temperatures but also from unusually warm nights.

Normally, temperatures fall overnight, allowing people and infrastructure to cool down. This time, overnight lows are expected to remain elevated, giving little opportunity for recovery and allowing heat stress to build over several days.

High humidity will make conditions even more oppressive by pushing the heat index significantly above the actual air temperature.

Health officials warn that prolonged exposure can increase the risk of:

Heat exhaustion

Heat stroke

Dehydration

Cardiovascular stress

Older adults, young children, people with chronic illnesses and outdoor workers are considered most vulnerable.

How long will the heat last? According to National Weather Service meteorologists, the heat dome is expected to remain nearly stationary through much of the coming week.

The most intense heat is forecast to shift toward Texas and parts of the Gulf Coast by midweek. Some relief could arrive across parts of the central United States toward next weekend, although forecasters caution that any cooling may be temporary.

Is climate change playing a role? Climate experts say individual weather events cannot always be attributed directly to climate change in real time. However, rising greenhouse gas emissions have made extreme heat events more frequent and more intense.

According to Climate Central, today's heatwaves are consistent with decades-old climate projections that anticipated:

More frequent heatwaves

Higher temperature extremes

Greater humidity

Warmer overnight temperatures

The National Centers for Environmental Information also reported that the continental United States experienced its second-hottest first half of the year on record in 2026, while June ranked as the country's 18th warmest June on record.

What precautions should people take? Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to:

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest hours.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings or designated cooling centres.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Check on elderly neighbours, children and vulnerable family members.

Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

With temperatures expected to remain dangerously high for several more days, officials say taking heat safety precautions will be essential to reduce the risk of serious illness.

Also Read | Heat Worries US Wheat Farmers Just as Crop Prices Surge