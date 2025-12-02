US weather: Heavy snow closes schools across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia; full list of delays

Storm warnings and weather advisories prompted several schools to either delay or cancel classes across the central and Northeastern United States on 2 December, according to Newsweek. NWS meteorologists also warned that heavy snow and slick roads could hamper morning and evening commutes in Michigan, New York, and Washington, DC.

Schools closed due to wintry conditions Due to the poor weather, several schools have decided to shut down on 2 December. In Massachusetts and New Hampshire, multiple well-known schools will remain closed on Tuesday, per the outlet.

In Massachusetts, The Bement School, Greenfield Center School, Mohawk Trail Regional School District, Neari School, and Rowe Elementary will stay closed on Tuesday.

In New Hampshire, Acworth Elementary School, Alstead Primary School, Barrington Elementary School, Campton Elementary School, Conant Middle High School, Cutler Elementary School, schools in Dover School District, and Fall Mountain Regional High School, among others, will remain closed.

According to Newsweek, a few schools in Michigan and New York are likely to announce closures as well, amid the storm’s progression. Connecticut superintendents will decide early Tuesday morning whether to close their schools.

Meanwhile, some schools in Pennsylvania, including the Bermudian Springs, Gettysburg Area, and Conewago Valley school districts, have decided to opt for a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Schools in Virginia, including those in Franklin and Albemarle County, as well as Galax City, have taken similar steps.

Prepare for a winter storm “Widespread school closings are expected in the #HudsonValley on Tuesday,” Washington Post meteorologist Ben Noll informed on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s 1 December — happy meteorological winter! The Hudson Valley’s first winter storm is gathering in the Midwest on Monday and will reach the region on Tuesday morning,” he added.

Noll also informed that the National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm watches for Orange, Ulster, Sullivan and Dutchess Counties. The NWS also issued winter weather advisories for Rockland and Putnam Counties.

In a Monday forecast, the NWS said that much of New England and the Mid-Atlantic would experience enhanced winter precipitation and possible gusty winds.

“The threat for significant snow accumulations across the interior is rising, with more than 6" possible north and west of the I-95 corridor,” the government agency added.

FAQs Will Acworth Elementary School be open in New Hampshire on Tuesday? No, Acworth Elementary School will remain closed in New Hampshire on Tuesday.