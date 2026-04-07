US weather alert: Flood threat looms over South Florida, key cities on watchlist

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County until Tuesday evening, as a late-season cold front is set to bring several days of rain to South Florida.

According to AccuWeather, most areas along the Atlantic coast and across South Florida could receive 1–2 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday.

"Our team of forecasters expects 1-2 inches of rain along the Florida Atlantic coast and across much of South Florida from Monday to Thursday, which will be good news for areas under severe to extreme drought," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson was quoted as saying USA Today.

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“However, some locations could see repeating thunderstorms deliver 4-6 inches of rain, which may lead to flooding in poor drainage areas."

Which areas could be most affected? The National Weather Service (NWS) said the flood watch covers the east coast metro region. Rainfall totals of 1–3 inches are expected widely, with some places possibly seeing 4–6 inches.

Low-lying areas, creeks, urban zones and locations with poor drainage are most at risk of flooding.

Cities named in the alert include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami, Hialeah, Boca Raton, Jupiter and Kendall, among others.

What warnings are in place? The NWS has warned of hazardous weather, with a flood watch active in coastal and metropolitan Miami-Dade from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 7. A rip current statement is also in force from 8 p.m. on April 7 until 8 p.m. on April 9.

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Similar warnings apply to coastal Broward County, where both a flood watch and rip current statement are in effect during the same period.

What weather conditions are expected? Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the region. In Miami, a thunderstorm could develop after 5 p.m., with rainfall between three-quarters of an inch and one inch.

Also Read | US weather alert: Extreme cold warning issued for these regions

In Fort Lauderdale, storms are also expected, with a chance of thunder after 4 p.m. Rainfall there could range between a quarter and half an inch.

Could the rain bring any benefits? While the heavy rain may cause local flooding, it could also help ease drought conditions across the state. Around 79% of Florida is currently facing extreme to exceptional drought levels.

The rainfall may also help contain the Hilux fire burning in Big Cypress National Preserve, which has spread to 511 acres and remains uncontained.

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Meanwhile, Los Angeles and parts of the US Southwest are expected to face a second record-breaking heatwave in just two weeks. Temperatures are set to rise sharply, which could put pressure on power grids, speed up snowmelt and increase health risks.