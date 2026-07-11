Hundreds trapped as Missouri flash floods wreaks havoc: Roads washed out, Black River turns into raging torrent

Hundreds of people were trapped in high water along the rain-swollen Black River as flash flooding unleashed by torrential rains from a wave of thunderstorms struck the Ozark Mountains in rural southeastern Missouri on Friday, officials said.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency in flood-stricken regions to ease coordination between state and local agencies and hasten disaster assistance.

The rescue operation According to State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eddie Young, National Guard teams in Black Hawk helicopters flew some 200 stranded people to higher ground on Friday afternoon from Camp Taum Sauk in Lesterville, Missouri, about 100 miles (160 km) south of St. Louis.

About half of the evacuees from the summer youth camp were children, and the rest were counselors and other staff, Young was quoted the Associated Press as saying.

Besides, teams in boats also rescued three people who were stranded elsewhere along the river in Reynolds County late in the day, he said. As of Friday evening, no fatalities had been reported.

Earlier in the day, the Reynolds County Sheriff's Office reported that emergency teams had rescued more than 90 people from floodwaters that inundated homes, campsites and vehicles.

Joann Franklin was one of them, telling St. Louis television station KMOV-TV, a CBS affiliate, that she, her husband and their dog and cat were rescued from the roof of their house.

"This is the highest that the water's ever been, and I've lived here since 1979, so (almost) 50 years," she was quoted by AP as saying.

Conditions became so precarious that two rescue boats carrying safety workers capsized in the turbulent waters, but crew members were all safely recovered downstream by fellow emergency personnel, the sheriff's office said.

Another 20 to 30 people listed as missing in Reynolds County were later rescued or turned up safe, including a group reported to have been swept off the roof of a building as it collapsed in floodwaters at the Bearcat Getaway Campground, Young said.

One other person remained missing in adjacent Crawford County, he said.

Numerous roads were washed out through the region, making it difficult for emergency crews to reach many riverfront campgrounds to ensure that nobody else was trapped, but search teams planned to return to those spots as floodwaters receded, Young said.

The Black River and nearby streams were transformed into raging torrents by a series of thunderstorms that dumped 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300 mm) of rain on the region overnight and early Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional showers were expected on Friday night in the rain-saturated region.

Several counties in the mountainous, hilly Lead Belt of southeastern Missouri, in the eastern Ozarks, were the hardest hit, officials said. But stormy weather and the potential for further havoc stretched across a much larger region.