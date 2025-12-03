US weather: Northeast’s first big winter storm brings dangerous roads, flight delays and widespread school closures

The US has been hit by the first major winter storm, which struck on Monday (local time) and has now covered large parts of the mid-Atlantic as well as the Northeastern part of the country with snow and ice. This has disrupted travel, and led to the closure of schools as some areas are bracing themselves for several inches of heavy snowfall, as per a report by the Associated Press.

Hundreds of flights were delayed and roads turned hazardous before sunrise, slowing commutes. In West Virginia, a tractor-trailer driver was rescued unhurt when his cab dangled off a bridge for several hours after losing control in snowy conditions early Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Snow has high as a foot (30 cm) as well as wind and heavy rains, can aslo reach states like Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Maine. However, some parts of the region did not receive as much wind and snow as earlier predicted.

Winter sports operators are the ones encouraged by this storm. “It looks like winter wonderland at the moment,” John Marino in New York’s Catskill Mountains, told AP. This region could get upto 8 inches of snow, and Marino, the owner of a ski-shop, is excited as this is a welcome bonus before the season gets into gear.

The storm came just when the US Midwest was getting some relief from the snow and ice that impacted Thanksgiving travel. The O’Hare International Airport in Chicago saw the highest single calendar day snowfall in November. The previous highest was observed way back in 1951.