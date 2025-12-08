Breakdown in Polar Vortex to unleash more bitter cold waves across US, Central Virginia schools closed Monday

A fresh blast of cold Arctic air reportedly sent temperatures plunging below zero in parts of the upper Midwest this weekend after record cold hit the nation's Heartland last week.

According to Weather.com, this is the first of a series of clipper systems that are moving through the Midwest and the Northeast, bringing new shots of cold air and chances of more snow throughout the week.

As per the report, the colder air sweeps south and eastward on Monday, plunging temperatures across the Appalachians and I-95 corridor.

Temperatures at places like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston are expected to drop by as much as 10 degrees between Sunday and Monday.

Their high temperatures may not make it much above freezing on Monday or Tuesday afternoon. Breezy conditions along this stretch of I-95 and the coast will make temperatures feel even colder.

Schools closed amid first snowfall of season in Virginia Meanwhile, most of Virginia is expected to receive 1-4 inches of snow on Monday, just three days after a similar snowfall covered all but some edges and corners of the commonwealth, a report claimed.

According to the Express, Virginia is set to experience more brutal winter weather as a breakdown in the Polar Vortex is forecast to unleash several more bitter cold waves across the US in the coming days.

Many Central Virginia schools and school districts will be closed on Monday due to forecasted wintry weather.

Snow will start falling across much of the region around 7 am on Monday, Dec. 8. Snowfall accumulations are expected to range between 2 and 4 inches, depending on the area.

The following Central Virginia schools and school districts will be closed on Monday due to the weather:

Amelia Academy

Amelia County Public Schools

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School

Brunswick County Public Schools

Buckingham County Public Schools

Charles City County Public Schools

Colonial Heights Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools

Dinwiddie County Public Schools

Fuqua School

Greensville County Public Schools

Hanover County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools

King and Queen County Public Schools

Longwood University

Mecklenburg County Public Schools

New Kent County Public Schools

Nottoway County Public Schools

Powhatan County Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Prince George County Public Schools

Sussex County Public Schools

Besides, the National Weather Service predicted, "Showers and thunderstorms may produce isolated damaging winds, a brief tornado, and locally heavy rainfall across parts of Florida through the evening."

It said heavy rain associated with a strong atmospheric river is expected to begin across the Pacific Northwest tomorrow and linger through the week.

'Displacement of the polar vortex' Frigid temperatures are expected to affect much of the central and eastern United States in the coming weeks, according to a report by USA Today last week.

On December 6, the first of three rounds of cold Arctic air from a shifting polar vortex sent temperatures plunging across the central and eastern US, threatening centuries-old record lows in cities and towns from Iowa to Maine.

And meteorologists forecast two more blasts of frigid temperatures for millions of people over the next two weeks.

“The week will end with some of the coldest air of the season so far, as a front advances from the Midwest into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic,” said Renee Duff, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

"A displacement of the polar vortex is allowing Arctic air to seep into the central and eastern US,” Duff said.

“A second cold outbreak is in the forecast next week, and a third round of frigid air is likely during the middle of the month,” he added.

The surges of Arctic air will generate rounds of flurries and squalls in certain locations and may assist igniting storms with more widespread snow.

"The outbreak this week will be the first of probably three such rounds with it. Another cold blast is likely next week and a third the week after that," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said on their website.

"The waves of Arctic air will lead to significant surges in energy demands," he added.

'Record-low temperatures' More record-low temperatures could be broken in the coming days. “Some subzero overnight lows are likely across portions of the Dakotas and into Minnesota, especially by Sunday morning in the wake of the next arctic front,” according to the National Weather Service.