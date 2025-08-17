US weather update: Strong thunderstorms hit Chicago, severe warning issued in THESE regions

Chicago has been witnessing Strong thunderstorms on Saturday evening (E.T) prompting a severe thunderstorm warning across the western and southern suburbs, the National Weather Service noted.

Aurora, Bolingbrook, Joliet, and Chicago Heights could experience wind gusts of up to 70 mph along with small hail, it added.

In a post on the social media platform X, National Weather Service, Chicago informed, “Strong to severe thunderstorms continue across the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago, and into NW Indiana. Additional storms will move into far northern Illinois this evening.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook County and nearby northern counties, lasting until 7 pm.

The severe weather also prompted a special marine warning for vessels on Lake Michigan.

The thunderstorms are forecasted to last in the area by Saturday night. On the final day of the Chicago Air and Water Show, Sunday, there’s a 20% chance of rain, and the high temperature will be 82, local media reported.

According to a previous weather forecast, temperatures are expected to rise during the weekend. Saturday is reportedly expected to be the warmest day, with the heat index possibly nearing 100 degrees, though some heat will remain afterwards on Sunday.

Flash floods in some regions The thunderstorm warning comes days after parts of Chicago witnessed flash floods. On August 13, heavy rainfall across several North Side neighbourhoods led to street and sidewalk flooding, according to a report by the Chicago Sun Times citing weather officials. Flights at O’Hare and Midway airports experienced delays, while ComEd reported scattered power outages.

Several underpasses along DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Uptown were flooded, including those near the Montrose and Foster Avenue exits.